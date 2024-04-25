“Symphony of the Holocaust,” MDA Paramedic, Birthright Israel Excel Summit

A special screening of the new documentary “Symphony of the Holocaust” was held on April 18 at Holocaust Museum LA, along with a live musical performance and a Q & A.The film features the story and music of child violin prodigy and late Holocaust survivor, Shony Alex Braun, who survived four concentration camps and wrote a symphony about it. In a packed room, many children of Holocaust survivors were moved by the hope, triumphs and prayer in the film.

After the 71-minute film, Holocaust Museum LA Chief Program Manager Jen Maxcy introduced Armenian violinist Erik Ghukasyan. At the museum, Ghukasyan performed parts of Braun’s “Symphony of the Holocaust” along with Armenian music.

Afterwards, there was a Q & A with the documentary’s award-winning director, Greg DeHart; Braun’s daughter, Dinah Braun Griffin; Los Angeles Jewish Symphony Founding Artistic Director and Conductor Noreen Green; and Ghukasyan.

In the documentary, Ghukasyan, the violinist, travels with Braun’s family to Auschwitz to fulfill the late survivor’s final wish to have his “Symphony of the Holocaust” played at the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau, where his mother and younger sister were murdered. Braun died in 2002, and his wife, Shari, passed in 2017. It was their dream to make this happen.

“Seeing his dream come true, it’s just a miracle,” Griffin said during the Q & A. “It’s just incredible. I’m so proud of him and his music…I hope this music brings healing to other people as well.”

Ghukasyan, the violinist, added, “[I] was so grateful to be invited to help make Shony’s dream come true and be in this film.”

When asked where people can now see this documentary, DeHart explained that anyone can watch the “Symphony of the Holocaust” by visiting the SunnStream.com streaming platform website.

“One of the things I hope the film does,” the director said, “is it brings life to ‘The Symphony of the Holocaust’ and obviously to Shony and what he did—and how he used the power of music to survive… The heart of this is a love story.”

Magen David Adom (MDA) senior paramedic Aryeh Myers appeared at a private residence to discuss the lifesaving work of MDA in the aftermath of Oct. 7.

Addressing an intimate crowd of about 50 people, Myers, visiting from Israel, spoke about the ways Hamas intentionally targeted MDA ambulances. He highlighted the emergency services organization’s effort to reach Israeli civilians during the unprecedented attack on the country’s south.

“The reason we do it is because it needs to be done,” Myers said.

He also underlined the vital role of MDA’s Marcus National Blood Services Center and the need for additional MDA ambulances as Israel’s north continues to face threats from Hezbollah in Lebanon and while the future of Israel’s conflict with Iran remains uncertain.

Originally from London, Myers served as a senior paramedic and trainer with MDA— Israel’s official emergency medical organization—for more than a decade before moving to the organization’s international relations department in 2022. On Oct. 7, he was on call in Ashkelon, a coastal city in Israel’s south, treating a range of injuries, including shrapnel wounds and smoke inhalation resulting from rocket attacks.

American Friends of Magen David Adom, which raises funds and awareness for MDA, organized the April 17 event, held at the home of Melanie and David Ryngler.

