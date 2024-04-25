Passover Amid Pain: Families of Hostages Mark 200 Days Since Abductions

To read more articles from The Media Line, click here.

Passover 2024 began after sunset on Monday, April 22, and ends on Tuesday evening, April 30. This year, the holiday, which commemorates Jews’ freedom from slavery, will take on a deeper, more emotional significance for Jews in Israel and worldwide. The third day of the holiday, April 24, will mark 200 days since the hostages were abducted in southern Israel by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack.

The Media Line spoke to family members of some of the hostages. They shared their emotions regarding how difficult the upcoming Passover holiday — in Hebrew, Pesach — will be because of the prolonged absence of their loved ones.

Aviram Meir, the uncle of Almog Meir Jan, 21, who was taken captive from the Nova desert party and is now believed to be a hostage of Hamas, told The Media Line: “Our feelings are hard before the holiday. We are facing the 200th day since Almog’s kidnapping. We do not see the end; the feeling is that there is no air to breathe. Pesach will be different this year.”

Yotam Cohen, the twin brother of Nimrod Cohen, 19, who was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, spoke to The Media Line from a protest calling for the release of the hostages. He said that “celebrating a holiday about freedom is the last thing on our minds. We will continue fighting every day. We hope we’ll be able to celebrate Pesach with my brother at home, but we know it is unlikely it will happen.”

Cohen added: “If my brother isn’t back home, we’ll just continue fighting.”

Ayala Harel, the niece of Michel Nisenbaum, 59, who was kidnapped near Sderot and still is being held captive in Gaza, told The Media Line that she “didn’t want to celebrate Pesach because Michel is not free, but I will do it because of my kids. I must celebrate Pesach for them, but it is with a heavy heart.”

Udi Goren, cousin of Tal Haimi, who was murdered in Hamas captivity at age 41, shared with The Media Line that “we have a big family, and it is a chance for everyone to see each other. We’re always looking forward to it. Pesach is more than just the holiday of freedom. It has always been a huge, joyful evening for us, but this year, it will not be this type of occasion. This year, we’ll miss my cousin, so it won’t feel like a holiday or a festivity, and there is no freedom in the air. It’s a sad Pesach,” he said.

Given the difficult times that Israelis — and Jews worldwide — are currently living through, it can be challenging to navigate the holidays, said Rabbi Rafi Ostroff.

“Pesach this year has a feeling of just having left Egypt and the Jewish people’s hope for redemption, a miracle, something positive to hold on to during one of the hardest periods of our lives,” he told The Media Line.

“Another name for Pesach is ‘Chag HaHerut,’ meaning the Festival of Freedom. This year, when talking about freedom, we must acknowledge we’re talking about real people. These individuals with names and families had their freedom interrupted, and we need to rescue them from captivity, so it is a year that the message of Pesach is very literal and not just something spiritual,” Rabbi Ostroff added.

“In every single generation, when the Jews in the Diaspora were threatened, they thought of returning to the land of Israel to prevent these threats from ever happening again. One of the reasons why Israel was created was to prevent pogroms like October 7, like the uncountable other traumas throughout Jewish history worldwide,” Rabbi Ostroff continued. “That commitment of Israel and Diaspora Jews to prevent such violence was put on an endurance test since that terrible day and eroded our sense of security — in the South, with the war in Gaza, in the North with the threats from Lebanon and Syria, and everywhere antisemitism can reach,” he said.

“For me, this year, Pesach’s central question is what it means to be a free Jew in a world with a free State of Israel amidst such hard times. Also, if you are a Jew in the Diaspora, to reflect that, despite the war in Gaza and the threats in northern Israel, many Jewish communities around the world are at greater risk in their current countries than the vast majority of Jews in Israel. This is happening in front of our eyes in America and most of Europe with this recent hike in antisemitism,” Rabbi Ostroff said.

According to the rabbi, many Jews worldwide plan to acknowledge the hostages and the war in Gaza with special holiday activities this year.

His plans include taking his children to “Kikar HaChatufim,” Hostages Square. In addition, during the Passover seder, many additions can be made to memorialize the political situation.

“For example, adding an empty chair to the dinner table to represent the hostages being held in Gaza. This is something many people did in the 80s to honor the Jews trying to escape the Soviet Union. This year, I also suggest adding this extra chair, putting a picture of a hostage of their choice, and trying to learn and share that person’s story. Where did they come from, what was their life like, and what had happened to them? All this can be done by adding a fifth cup of wine to the seder,” Rabbi Ostroff suggested.

Given the despair many Israelis and Jews feel, especially the families of the hostages, the question has arisen whether to celebrate Passover at all this year. According to Jamie Geller, a bestselling cookbook author and the CMO of Aish, an international Jewish organization that promotes education and Jewish identity, “Many families of hostages might not celebrate Pesach this year because their hearts feel so heavy, but many will celebrate because Pesach is so special. People look forward to this holiday, and not having a seder would make them even sadder. Think about it: Pesach is more celebrated and observed than any other holiday,” she told The Media Line.

Given that there are so many children, siblings, mothers, fathers, spouses, and grandparents of the 130 captives still in Gaza, naturally, there are mixed feelings about celebrating freedom right now, asserts Geller. “In these hard times, we need to use it to speak about what it means to be free as individuals, as communities, as a nation around the world, and as a Jewish family. Because we have members who are not free right now,” she added.

“Adding an extra empty seat at the seder table is part of my plans to memorialize the hostages. I also plan to make a table as big as I can, invite those in need closer to me, and fill the table with food that symbolizes our togetherness as a Jewish family. Many people in Israel are struggling economically, with so many people serving in the army right now and the war impacting many sectors of the economy. We already have indicators that Israel added a significant amount of ‘new poor’ to the already existing fraction of its population that is impoverished,” Geller continued.

When cooking for the seder, many foods can also help represent the sense of Jewish family and unity, said Geller, who suggested cooking something from a Jewish background different than your own. “I plan to include a chicken tagine, a staple from Northern Africa, and a tabbouleh, symbolizing Syrian and Lebanese Jews,” she said, explaining that her family origins are of Ashkenazi descent from Transylvania.