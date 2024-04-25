Robin Finn Helps Women Find Their Voice on the Page

It started as an eight-week writing course, “Heart. Soul. Pen.,” with writer Robin Finn. Women from all walks of life, ages and backgrounds found the joy of writing. It helped them gain confidence, understand themselves better and contend with what they were going through. Some even claimed it was therapeutic.

Seeing the great impact of her writing workshops on women, Finn thought about a way to reach a larger audience. That’s when she decided to write a book, “Heart. Soul. Pen: Find Your Voice on the Page and In Your Life.” The book serves as a tangible extension of her workshops, offering guidance and encouragement to a broader audience.

“I tell all my students that writing is healing, and I joke with them that it’s cheaper than therapy,” Finn told the Journal. “It doesn’t require you to get on a plane and go somewhere. There are no barriers in terms of finance or even time. It’s enough if you write for five minutes a couple of times a week. And it’s accessible; you just need a pen and a paper, and you can start writing.”

Finn has been a writer for many years. She wrote for The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, she’s published a book and been teaching at the UCLA Extension Writer’s Program. In her writing courses, she taught hundreds of women how to tell their story pass on her motto, “Don’t think. Just write.”

“Too many women think their stories are not important or their voice doesn’t matter, which could not be further from the truth,” she said. “We’re writing from the heart and soul. We get out of our heads and we just allow ourselves to be unleashed on the page. When people read what they wrote, they are like: ‘Oh my God, I didn’t even know that was inside of me.’ When you stop telling yourself you’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough, you’re too old, you’re too whatever, you find that your writing is so meaningful.”

Finn’s debut novel, “Restless in L.A.”’ tells the story of a woman on her 40th birthday who reconnects with her former love from college on Facebook – which sends her on a midlife crisis. It’s a book about infidelity, intimacy and motherhood, and received acclaim from critics and readers alike. Finn’s workshops attract a diverse array of women, united by their desire to connect with themselves and tell their stories. From new mothers grappling with parenthood to retirees reflecting on their life’s journey, Finn’s workshops offer a transformative experience.

“On many occasions those are women in transition – [maybe] they just had a baby and are trying to figure out how to be a mom and how to keep their identity,” said Finn. “There are empty nesters; their children left the home, and they are in midlife. I talk a lot about midlife because I think there is a point in a woman’s life when she suddenly wants to connect more deeply with her own identity and a lot of time women don’t know when and where to start. Writing is such an easy and powerful way to connect to yourself.”

Some participants who are taking Finn’s course are professional writers. Others had never written before and some are what she calls journal writers, but they all share a common desire – to reclaim their voice and assert the worthiness of their words.

Finn’s workshops serve as a powerful catalyst for writers to tap into their creative potential. Initially, many participants doubt their abilities, thinking, “I’m not a writer.” Yet, as she aptly puts it, “The fact that they think they are not writers is not true.

“I see women get a total creative jumpstart where they come away thinking, ‘I can write,'” Finn said. “They come away with increased confidence, knowing they have everything they need to write, whether it’s a personal project or something else.”

Finn offers writing retreats and a variety of workshops — some online — that attract participants from across the United States and beyond. Through platforms like Zoom, she continues to cultivate a supportive community where women can explore their creativity and share their stories with one another.

Another popular workshop is “Hot Writing,” a specialized program that delves into topics like midlife, menopause and life transitions, with candor and compassion. Through “Hot Writing,” women confront the challenges and transformations of this stage of life, finding solace and strength in their shared experiences.

“When you give yourself permission to delve into these issues, you tap into a wellspring of courage and confidence,” Finn said. “Writing becomes a courageous act, and sharing your writing becomes even more courageous.”

Through her guidance, participants discover the strength of their voices and the boundless reservoir of creativity within them. Finn’s greatest reward is witnessing this transformation firsthand. “Everyone has a voice, and when you stop judging it and allow it to emerge, you’re really delighted by your own creativity,” she said.

Participants emerge from her workshops with newfound confidence, realizing they possess all they need to embark on writing endeavors, be it a personal project or a long-cherished book idea. Finn’s approach fosters a total creative kickstart, empowering women to embrace their writing aspirations and believe in the power of their own words.

A book signing event and book discussion with Robin Finn will take place on May 2 at Book Soup in Los Angeles.