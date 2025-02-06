fbpx
A Bisl Torah — Take the Step

An important reminder to each one of us is to have faith in God that our lives will change. And God has faith in us to begin the process.
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

February 6, 2025
Peter Cade/Getty Images

In the Exodus story, the sea splitting is considered one of the greatest miracles of all time. While Pharaoh at first tells the Jews to leave Egypt, he predictably changes his mind. The Egyptians race to annihilate the Hebrew slaves. The slaves flee, only to face what seems like an endless floor of water and despair. How will they possibly reach the promise of freedom?

The Shakh, a 17th century Talmudist, teaches that the Jews motivated God to split the sea. Each Hebrew slave took one step into the water. As they did, the sea parted the same distance as the size of their feet. Late into the night, step by step, the Jews walked through the sea, and step by step the sea parted for the Jews. An act of faith, Jews, and God, journeying together.

An important reminder to each one of us is to have faith in God that our lives will change. And God has faith in us to begin the process. We rely on each other: Walking together, step by step, a splitting sea revealing a future filled with hope and ripe with possibilities.

Take the step. God is right there stepping alongside you.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

