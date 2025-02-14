A Bisl Torah~The Sworn Truth

How often do we hear someone utter to themselves or casually remark, “I swear it’s true” – without taking the time to verify the veracity of those statements?

In the Ten Commandments, we are introduced to the third commandment, “You shall not take the Lord’s name in vain.” One might assume this only means to not use God’s many names in an informal manner or when offering an angry remark.

But the commandment insinuates more. Biblical commentator Ibn Ezra teaches, “When a person mentions God’s name, he is saying, ‘As God is True, so what I will say is True.’ Thus if he does not keep his word, he is, as it were, denying God.’” By extension, when someone implies they are sharing what they deem the truth, the person is bringing God as a witness to their words, a holy testifying. Likewise, if someone spreads lies and falsehoods, that same person is desecrating God’s name in the process.

We are told that the Torah is the blueprint in how God creates the world; not just the initial unfolding of day by day, but the ongoing process in how human beings interact and grow with each other.

God exists within each of our steps, actions, and words. When we choose our words carefully, with love, sensitivity, kindness, and research, God’s presence shines upon us. When we use our words to hurt and spread lies, God’s presence is stripped from this world.

May our words lift and exalt God’s holy name.

Shabbat Shalom