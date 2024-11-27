A Bisl Torah~Cultivating a Good Heart

This time of year, it is common to give thanks. Gratitude for the people in our lives and the blessings we receive.

But for gratitude to fully actualize, we must examine where gratitude lives. How does one cultivate a good heart?

Pirke Avot 2:9 teaches: Rabbi Yochanan asked his disciples, “What is the right path for a person to follow?” In other words, which quality needs refinement to find the best footing in this world? His students responded, “Rabbi Eliezer said, ‘A good eye.’ Rabbi Yehoshua said, ‘A good companion.’ Rabbi Yose said, ‘A good neighbor.’ Rabbi Shimon said, ‘foresight.’ Rabbi Elazar completed the lesson by answering, ‘A good heart.’ Rabbi Yochanan looked at his students and said, ‘I prefer Rabbi Elazar ben Arakh’s because his answer includes all of yours.’”

The cultivation of a good heart is what leads to gratitude. Having the sight to differentiate between what matters and what does not; being a friend to those in need; understanding how to live respectfully among others; seeing and weighing out the consequences of one’s actions. This all leads to the development of a good heart, which leads to the place where gratitude lives.

May it be a season of thanks and a season of good hearts leading the way.

Shabbat Shalom