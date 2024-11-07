fbpx
A Bisl Torah~Why Abraham?

The first leader of the Jewish people, anchored in his faith, spoke out on behalf of others.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

November 7, 2024
The Lord took him outside and said, “Gaze into the sky and count the stars – if you are able to count them!” Then he said to him, “So will your descendants be.” (Genesis, Chapter 15, 5). Woodcut engraving after a drawing by Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld (German painter, 1794 – 1872), published in 1877. ZU_09/Getty Images

It seems obvious why Noah was chosen to save his family from the flood. He was described in the Torah as being blameless within his generation. But there is no explanation given as to why Abraham was chosen as the patriarch of the Jewish people.

While Abraham seemingly picked up and rerouted his life upon God’s command, he’s anything but complacent. God knows Abraham is someone that isn’t afraid to voice doubt, push boundaries, challenge the norm, and yet, he still maintains trust and faith in the Holy One.

In the story of Sodom and Gomorrah, Abraham argues with God. Hearing the cities will be destroyed for the depravity of the residents, Abraham can’t hold back. He argues for the innocent, sparing the people’s demise through his insistence and passion.

The Hasidic master, Rabbi Simcha Bunim, explains Abraham’s character is that of a true righteous person. About Abraham, he writes, “It is not enough for the righteous to park themselves on the benches of the Beit Midrash – the house of study. Instead, the righteous must find themselves in the middle of the city, mixed in with the people, inextricably involved in the actions of the world. This is what a tzaddik is.”

God’s motivation for choosing Abraham is obvious. The first leader of the Jewish people, anchored in his faith, spoke out on behalf of others. He wasn’t content only providing safety for his family. He shaped the Jewish people and had an eye on the greater world.

This is the same motivation engrained within our souls. God encourages each of us to get off the bench. To lead with righteousness, action and faith must be intertwined.

As the children of Abraham, this is also our destined path.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

