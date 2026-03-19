Table for Five: Vayikra

Batsheva Frankel

Educational Consultant, Educator, Author, Podcaster

I have three reasons why I find parsha Vayikra challenging to read and not personally relevant. First, as an extremely squeamish person, there are loads of gory details about slaughtering and offering sacrifices. Second, while it’s easy to appreciate a good Peace Offering, I don’t feel that the Sin Offerings really apply to me since I ”never” do anything wrong. Okay, maybe “never” is an overstatement. Lastly, we don’t have the Holy Temple now. So how can we even perform these ancient rituals? What in this parsha is relatable?

Actually, G-d gives us the answer. Chizkuni, a 13th-century commentator, says that the Torah added “throughout your generations” to let us know that we can still connect to the Divine even if the Temple isn’t currently functioning. He states that “in all your habitations” means that even here in Los Angeles (although he doesn’t specifically mention LA), I can grow more in my spirituality. All this just for remembering to “consume neither any fat nor any blood”!

The Torah tells us that blood represents the life/soul of an animal, so various commentators give us deeply spiritual reasons why it forbids its consumption. And fat? Specifically the forbidden kind known as cheilev? Well, Maimonides tells us it’s unhealthy, therefore, we don’t consume it. Ultimately, we don’t know the reasons why refraining from these two things connects us to G-d. It’s considered a chok, a rule that transcends rational explanation. And for me, that’s what makes it special.