Table for Five: Miketz

Rabbi Dr. Janet Madden

Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue

The tripartite literary structure of this parsha is a painful counterpoint to the three-fold structure of the Birkat Kohanim. As hatred of Joseph once united his brothers, so they now unite in articulating their understanding of the truth about themselves. They understand that they have arrived in this narrow place because of their own narrowness, and they express that understanding through their al chet. Their envy of their father’s favorite son and the pain of his obvious favoritism so hardened their hearts that they conspired to remove their brother from the family. And although this event took place 20 years before this moment, its festering repercussions have lived on beyond their actions. Each man speaks to his brother, articulating their unanimous conclusion – they are being punished for their collective refusal to see their brother’s humanity, for collectively eschewing mercy when they witnessed his fear and distress and for their collective refusal to hear, or listen to, his pleas. This moment of realization suggests the possibility of transformation. It also conveys more than the brothers’ sense of guilt and punishment in relation to the sins that they have held secret among themselves for decades. Their experience encapsulates a cautionary tale of timeless relevance of the high cost of parental favoritism or of sibling rivalry turned toxic. More broadly, the brothers’ confession alerts us to how easily psychospiritual pain turns to cruelty, leading to our turning away from seeing the distress or hearing the pleas for mercy from our vulnerable siblings.

Mitchell Keiter

Certified Appellate Specialist, www.California.AppellateAttorney.com

In West Side Story’s “Gee, Officer Krupke,” the juvenile delinquents recall adults’ excuses for the teens’ misbehavior. Judges, social workers and therapists blame the boys’ troubled background, concluding they’re “depraved on account of being deprived.” Joseph’s brothers here assert the converse: they’re being “deprived on account of being depraved.”

Superficially, we might prefer the first causal theory. We are not to blame if our troubles have an external cause, whether the government, our imperfect backgrounds, cruel fate, our horoscope .… anything but our own bad choices. If the fault lies not in ourselves but in our stars, we’re off the hook. But these deflections concede our powerlessness; we can’t change our stars.

Judaism teaches the contrary. Neutral historians might conclude we lost the Temple because the Romans had a stronger army. But the rabbis taught that the Romans were basically irrelevant; it was “our“ fault, “our“ groundlessly hating our neighbors that cost us. This, preceded by 1,900 years John Wooden’s maxim that you are “not a failure unless you start blaming others for your mistakes.” We may not have complete control over our lives, but we should see the glass as half-full, not half-empty. Research shows that those who believe in their own agency exhibit more happiness — and achievement — than those who see themselves as passive objects in a random and indifferent universe.

If we blew it, then we can fix it. And so the brothers do.

Rabbi Michael Barclay

Temple Ner Simcha, www.NerSimcha.org

From the time of childhood, we are taught that the Shema is the “watchword of the Jewish faith.” This prayer is a commandment to not just hear, but to truly “listen.” Joseph’s brothers admit that they saw his suffering and heard his pleas, but they did not listen.

Sadly, this is a challenge for all too many people. We hear with our ears and see with our eyes, but do we really listen with our hearts? Parents hear the requests of their children, but do they really listen to what the child’s soul is asking? We see a homeless person wandering the streets, but do we hear their soul begging to be seen as a human being and not as an object? A waiter is not a servant, but a Divine soul with its own needs, challenges and joys. It is imperative for our own souls that we listen deeply to the souls of other people. That we listen with our hearts rather than just hear with our ears.

And that includes listening to God. Not just seeing the beauty of life, but allowing it to touch our souls and increase our gratitude to the Holy One. The Sufi mystic Rumi taught that “the eye goes blind when it only wants to see why”; we need to listen with our hearts and souls, or we become oblivious. Oblivious to God, and blind to the souls of others.

May we all choose to truly listen: to the souls of others, to our own hearts, and to God. And may we then act upon that listening … now and always.

Rabbi Ilana Grinblat

Ahavat Torah

In this moment of transformation, the brothers finally admitted their guilt for selling Joseph into slavery, and Joseph heard this and burst into tears.

In his book, “When Everything You’ve Wanted Isn’t Enough,” Rabbi Harold Kushner noted that Joseph had dreamed of revenge on his brothers for years. But when he finally got the chance to harm his brothers, “he couldn’t enjoy it. He didn’t like the person he was becoming. He who hated his brothers for being cruel and hard-hearted could not stand seeing himself become cruel and hardhearted … Joseph discovered that the human soul was not made for jealousy and revenge. Acting against his true nature, he became increasingly uncomfortable until finally he broke down and cried and told his brothers who he really was.”

According to Rabbi Kushner, this story teaches us that “selfishness, cynicism, mistrust of other people are not only immoral, but offensive to God. They may be unhealthy and destructive to us as well.” He explained, “God is the answer to the question: Why should I be a good and honest person when I see people around me getting away with murder? God is the answer not because God will intervene to reward the righteous and punish the wicked, but because God has made the human soul in such a way that only a life of goodness and honesty leave us feeling spiritually healthy and human.”

Like Joseph and his brothers, may we find the courage to face painful truths and embrace our true, soulful nature.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston

Thirtysix.org

Aha! So Joseph did scream and plead for his life! In last week’s parsha, we weren’t shown this because the Torah, for some reason, left it out. It was only many years and one parsha later that we are finally given a more emotional look into what actually happened during the sale of Joseph when the brothers say in this week’s parsha, “Surely we are being punished because of our brother; we saw his suffering when he pleaded with us, but we would not listen.” The fact that they had been so oblivious to Joseph’s cries for mercy shows us how confident the brothers had been in their assessment of Joseph and their plan to do away with him. The fact that they had no remorse for what they did until this week’s parsha shows us how much a person can allow themselves to get away with as long as no one challenges them. They had believed that God agreed with their actions, which made them less susceptible to feel any guilt they could have and should have felt while selling Joseph into slavery. But once everything started to go south, the brothers started to question God’s support of their deception and ended up assuming that they had in fact erred. They felt remorse for what they had done, and all of a sudden, Joseph’s cries for mercy echoed through time into their ears and into their hearts. It’s a lesson for the ages, as they say.