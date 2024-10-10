Table for Five: Yom Kippur Morning Haftarah

Sarah Pachter

Author, Speaker

Have you ever entered Yom Kippur with a firm intention to make changes for the upcoming year, but then quickly backslide? You wonder, will I ever change? James Clear, author of bestselling book “Atomic Habits,” writes “Change is not really about motivation, but environment.”

Physician Anne Thorndike from Boston came up with a revolutionary idea. By merely moving unhealthy drink options in the hospital cafeteria out of sight, healthy drink purchases rose significantly. Removing stumbling blocks isn’t half the battle — it IS the battle. People choose products not because of what they are, but because of where they are. The same is true of life’s choices.

I was part of a group that learned A Lesson a Day. This two-volume book was wrapped in an encasement that I kept by my bedside. Every time I tried to take out a book, it took extra time and energy to remove it from the snug packaging. Exhausted, I would rationalize, I’ll do it tomorrow. Then morning came, and I forgot. The energy that it took to get the book out of its encasement was actually preventing me from reading each day. All I had to do was remove the obstacle that blocked me! I took the books out permanently, and now I’ve been learning them for five years straight.

When you remove friction, change happens on its own. My blessing to every reader is that we commit to real change, so next year we can come to Yom Kippur as a new person.