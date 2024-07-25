Table for Five: Pinchas

Gilla Nissan

Teacher. Author

The disputes in Israel between learning Torah or joining the IDF are not a catastrophe. No. They’re the best thing happening to us nowadays.

Finally, the different camps are coming out of their boxes and bubbles, flexing the mind, expanding the awareness of “the other.” They are talking to each other, discovering each other. We see new interviews and exchanges. It’s a blessing.

Although people are confused and afraid of losing power and control, these disputes are for the sake of heaven and will yield the best fruits. This has been our history and we need to accept it. We need to choose to be chosen, and focus on what is important. Leave behind pain, shame, and brokenness. Remember the previous parsha: We are not grasshoppers. Each and every soul is here with its unique divine mission!

I am reminded of two things Rabbi Jonathan Omer Man z’’l taught us:

1) You cannot resolve a conflict on the level it was created. You need to raise the level of the contradiction.

2) There is nothing wrong with conflicts and disputes. They give birth to surprising results.

We are at the edge of things waiting to happen. Nothing will be the same again: new orders and possibilities are on the horizon. Since we can’t know what will happen, we have to act on faith. I wish to let go a bit of the Tree of Knowledge and trust the Tree of Life. Trust my unknowable Holy Ein Sof called God.