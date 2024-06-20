Table for Five: Beha’alotcha

Rabbi Abraham Lieberman

Judaic Studies, Shalhevet HS

The section preceding this verse speaks of the narrative of Pesach Sheni (Second Pesach, Bamidbar 9:1-14). There were people who, because of their state of impurity at the time of the sacrifice of the Korban Pesach, could not offer it, so they approached Moshe with a very poignant question. “Why should we be deprived … among the Children of Israel”? (Bamidbar 9:7) They didn’t want to miss out on this mitzvah through no fault of their own. Moshe turned to Hashem, who introduced a mitzvah, Pesach Sheni. Their request created a new mitzvah, going from 612 to 613. It is to be celebrated by the people who could not participate in the Korban Pesach at its appointed time, though replicating some of the same details the next month.

And then comes our verse telling us about the Cloud of Glory covering the Tabernacle during the day and its appearance as a Fire at night, a continuous showing of the Divine Presence. What connects these two sections, juxtaposed next to each other? According to Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch (1808-1888), the connection is a natural one. Pesach represents the deep love of the Jewish people for Hashem, and these people showed how much it bothered them that they could not participate. On a deeper level when we examine their words, we see exactly that point — yet there was more. They wanted to be unified with the rest of the Children of Israel. The lesson is very powerful, when we are united in serving Hashem together, we merit the Divine Glory.