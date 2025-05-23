United Hatzalah Celebrates, Brothers for Life, Miracle Project Shows, Art of Healing

United Hatzalah’s annual Young Leadership Yom HaAtzmaut celebration brought together over 500 young Jewish professionals to honor Israel’s 77th birthday and raise more than $80,000 for life-saving efforts in Israel.

“This night was only possible thanks to the incredible United Hatzalah Young Leadership team and Carolyn Kangavari,” event co-chair Chloe Sabbah said. “To celebrate our homeland from thousands of miles away, raise over $80,000 in one night, and have Noa Argamani dancing among us was truly a dream.”

Held at the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence Club James, the event featured DJ Nathan of LIV Entertainment. Comedian Elon Gold was the evening’s master of cermonies.

“It’s an honor to be a part of United Hatzalah and bring such incredible events to Los Angeles,” event co-chair Adam Mahboubi said. “Saving lives in Israel is the most important cause, and we’re grateful for everyone who continues to show up and partner with us in this community.”

The evening was a powerful reminder of the resilience of Israel and its people — and the impact of global Jewish unity, attendees said.

A recent benefit evening was hosted by Debbie and Naty Saidoff in support of the work of nonprofit Brothers for Life. Funds raised from the evening will provide rehabilitative support and services for 60 injured IDF combat soldiers for an entire year. Guests heard the heart-wrenching and inspiring stories of soldier survivors Shon Amar and Eitan Turgeman, who were battling Hamas in the days after Oct. 7.

Established in 2008, Brothers for Life facilitates IDF veterans helping other wounded IDF soldiers with crucial assistance, including medical and financial support, job placement, counseling, mentoring and various soldier-to-soldier programs.

On May 9 and 10, The Miracle Project’s advanced Company Class presented “The Miracle Project LIVE: Out of Our Heads,” featuring three sold-out audiences happening at The Pico in Los Angeles.

The Miracle Project is a fully inclusive theater, film and expressive arts organization that brings neurodivergent, disabled, and neurotypical artists together to create, perform and thrive. The original production blended sketch comedy, music, and improv into a funny, thought-provoking exploration of the human mind.

This production marks a milestone in The Miracle Project’s 20th anniversary season. Since debuting its first original production in May 2005, The Miracle Project has grown into a nationally recognized model for inclusive arts education and disability representation. Founder Elaine Hall’s vision continues to shape the work — reflected in the ensemble’s spirit of belonging, creative risk-taking, and the belief that the arts can bridge differences and spark meaningful connection.

The show moved from bold satire to deeply personal storytelling, examining the experience of overthinking, the power of imagination, and the courage it takes to share your inner world with others. Every moment — scripted or improvised — reflected the unique perspectives and collaborative spirit of the cast.

Each performance concluded with a lively post-show talkback, where audience members were invited to engage directly with the cast. These conversations offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the ensemble’s creative process — from the sparks of inspiration behind certain scenes to the collaborative journey of shaping the final production. Hearing from the performers themselves added depth, humor, and heart to the experience, leaving many audience members moved and inspired.

More than 300 community members gathered at the Museum of Tolerance for “The Art of Healing: Piecing Ourselves Back Together Again.” The event, hosted by Mental Health IsReal, marked the official launch of the Global Healing Blanket, an international initiative weaving art, identity, and resilience together.

The evening brought together a cross-section of community members, families, survivors and public figures, including Sharon Osbourne, musician Gilby Clarke, Daniella Clarke, film producer Howard Rosenman, Chris Collins, Debbie Peiser, Joy Sirott Hurwitz, artist Tomer Peretz and Tal Navarro.

Mental Health IsReal, founded by mindset trainer and motivational speaker Rona Lalezary, emerged in direct response to the Oct. 7 attacks. The organization is working to reshape how Jewish communities approach emotional wellness.