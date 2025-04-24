Israel Bonds Event, FIDF Founder’s 98th Birthday, JFSLA Receives Grant

Leo David, founder of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) in Los Angeles, marked his 98th birthday with a lavish celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center. The event, held on April 6, was attended by friends and family who enjoyed a vibrant pre-reception featuring an array of gourmet sushi and live music, setting the tone for the festive evening.

Guests were then ushered into the main hall, where tables were elegantly arranged around a spacious dance floor, creating an intimate yet grand atmosphere. One of the evening’s highlights was a mesmerizing hour-long performance by samba dancers, which concluded with guests joining in a joyful and spirited conga line.

Adding to the international flair, the Moments Band from Israel delivered an energetic and soulful musical performance that kept the celebration going strong.

David walked around the tables, greeting friends—including Roz and Jerry Rothstein of StandWithUs, philanthropist Naty Saidoff, Maccabi World Union CEO Eyal Tiberger and philanthropist David Wiener — all of whom share David’s passion for supporting Israeli causes. Members of the Israeli Consulate were also in attendance, including Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Israel Bachar.

David’s annual birthday celebration has become a cherished tradition over the past decade, bringing together loved ones and community leaders to honor his remarkable life and the lasting impact of his philanthropy.

– By Ayala Or-El, Contributing Writer

Zohar Raviv, renowned Jewish thought-leader and international vice president of educational strategy at Taglit Birthright Israel, spoke at an event on Jewish identity and resilience with Israel Bonds Los Angeles and Shvilim, the Jewish gap year program, on April 7 at a home in Encino.

Attendees included Israel Bonds Advisory Council Members Melanie and David Ryngler and Boris Epstein as well as Israel Bonds Women’s Division Chair Alyse Golden Berkley.

“Oct. 7 is not an event that defines my identity. What defines my identity is the way Jewish people responded to that event. Resilience, camaraderie, responsibility, faith in each other,” Raviv said, during his address to the crowd. “The wars of Israel are not Jewish events; they are interruptions to the Jewish story. What happened on Oct. 7 is not a Jewish event; it’s an event that was imposed on us. The way we responded to that event — with honor, resilience, and peoplehood — that is what we should educate the Jewish people about.”

The evening underscored Jewish community and unity in the face of adversity, and the enduring spirit of resilience. As Raviv eloquently emphasized, it is the response to challenges, rather than the challenges themselves, that defines Jewish identity.

Jewish Family Service LA (JFSLA) recently received a $250,000 grant from the FireAid benefit concert, which raised $100 million for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles County. This grant, according to JFSLA leadership, recognizes JFSLA’s critical efforts supporting survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

“As Los Angeles’s oldest social services provider, JFSLA is proud to continue our tradition of providing essential services to those looking for hope, healing, and a place of community,” JFSLA CEO Eli Vietzer said. “We’re honored to receive this FireAid grant, which allows us to better serve our city’s most vulnerable, especially in the aftermath of these devastating fires, when more people than ever need a helping hand.”

The FireAid funding enhances JFSLA’s efforts to provide social services and trauma-informed care to individuals affected by the fires, according to JFLSA. The grant will be used to hire social workers and address immediate needs, including food insecurity. JFSLA works closely with older adults, people with disabilities, survivors of domestic violence, and those at risk of becoming homeless to ensure they get the support they need. Services include the SOVA Community Food and Resource Program, senior programming and community dining centers, mental health counseling, and shelter and support for survivors of domestic violence.

The FireAid grant will support JFSLA in its efforts to connect people with counseling, help them rebuild, find community and receive social-emotional support in the aftermath of the fires.

