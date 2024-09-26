Los Angeles Jewish Symphony Concert, OC Federation Hire, AFHU Bel Air Affaire

Los Angeles Jewish Symphony (LAJS), in collaboration with the Israeli American Council (IAC), convened the community concert “Tapestry of Jewish Music.” The Aug. 11 event — held at the IAC’s venue in Woodland Hills, the IAC Shepher Community Center — explored the rich diversity of Jewish music with special focus on inspiring melodies from Israel, and featured arrangements by Lahav Shani, music director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as L.A.-based Grammy-winning and Israeli-born composer Sharon Farber.

The concert concluded with audience members joining the LAJS Chamber Players in an emotional performance of “Hatikvah.” One attendee commented that the evening provided “… an easeful space to connect with community post-trauma in a way that, for me, had a measure of healing through music and community.”

In recognition of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) collaborated with schools and community partners in Los Angeles — including Sinai Temple Religious School and Brawerman Elementary School of Wilshire Boulevard Temple — to host a series of 9/11 ceremonies.

The events honored local first responders and security officers who bravely serve our community; educated congregants and students about the terrorist attacks that forever changed our nation; and reaffirmed the shared values between Israel and the United States as beacons of freedom and democracy.

Jewish Federation of Orange County (JFed OC) has announced the appointment of Jodie Snyder as its new senior director of philanthropy.

“I’m deeply committed to JFed OC’s mission,” Snyder said in a statement. “Now marks a pivotal time for us as a Jewish community, and it’s a privilege to join the esteemed staff and lay leadership as we work to ensure Jewish life flourishes here and around the world.”

“Jodie Snyder’s proven dedication to community partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission,” JFed OC CEO and President Erik Ludwig said. “We are proud to welcome her to the team and expand our philanthropic reach to deliver more programs that enrich and sustain Jewish life in our community.”

The 15th Annual Bel Air Affaire — held on Sept. 14 at the Papillon Estate in Beverly Hills by the American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) — raised more than $2.5 million for scholarships benefiting Hebrew University students affected by the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Drs. Eric and Melina Esrailian were presented with the Humanitarian Torch of Learning Award in recognition of their philanthropic efforts, including their support for the university’s Armenian Studies program.

“We are grateful to all of you supporting the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and for dedicating a portion of tonight’s proceeds for the Armenian Studies Program,” Dr. Eric Esrailian said in his speech. “While we celebrate education, life, and the future tonight, we do so with the trauma of the October 7th attacks in our minds and hearts.” He also expressed hope for the preservation of the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem — one of the most important sites in all of Christianity. The population of the Armenian Quarter, he said, is shrinking.

Guests were treated to surprise musical performances by Katharine McPhee and her husband, 16-time Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, along with video tributes from Cher, Barbra Streisand, and Jeffrey Katzenberg.