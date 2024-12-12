Branching Out for Hanukkah

How much do we love Hanukkah? Let us count the ways with this festive Hanukkah countdown branch. Eight little wrapped boxes hang from a branch, and each night of Hanukkah one of the gifts gets to be opened. It’s true what they say — good things do come in small packages.

What you’ll need:

8 small boxes with gifts inside

Wrapping paper

Tape

Ribbon

Branch, about 18 inches

String

1. Gather eight small gift boxes. I bought these at the Container Store, but you can also look in your closets and repurpose any packaging you may find.

2. Place a gift in each box, and wrap the boxes.

3. Tie a ribbon vertically around each gift box. The ribbon is more than decorative — it will hold the string that is tied to the branch.

4. Find a branch that is about 18 inches. You can cut one from your yard or purchase one from the crafts store. You can also use a dowel, long ruler or even a hanger. Tie a piece of string to each end for hanging.

5. Tie a piece of string around the ribbon on each box. Then hang the gift boxes on the branch with the string, spacing them out evenly.

6. Write a number on each box from one to eight. You can write directly on the package, or write the numbers on paper and glue the numbers to the box.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.