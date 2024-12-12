fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Branching Out for Hanukkah

It’s true what they say — good things do come in small packages.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jonathan Fong

Jonathan Fong

December 12, 2024
Photos by Jonathan Fong

How much do we love Hanukkah? Let us count the ways with this festive Hanukkah countdown branch. Eight little wrapped boxes hang from a branch, and each night of Hanukkah one of the gifts gets to be opened. It’s true what they say — good things do come in small packages.

What you’ll need:

8 small boxes with gifts inside
Wrapping paper
Tape
Ribbon
Branch, about 18 inches
String

1. Gather eight small gift boxes. I bought these at the Container Store, but you can also look in your closets and repurpose any packaging you may find. 

2. Place a gift in each box, and wrap the boxes. 

3. Tie a ribbon vertically around each gift box. The ribbon is more than decorative — it will hold the string that is tied to the branch. 

4. Find a branch that is about 18 inches. You can cut one from your yard or purchase one from the crafts store. You can also use a dowel, long ruler or even a hanger. Tie a piece of string to each end for hanging.

5. Tie a piece of string around the ribbon on each box. Then hang the gift boxes on the branch with the string, spacing them out evenly. 

6. Write a number on each box from one to eight. You can write directly on the package, or write the numbers on paper and glue the numbers to the box. 

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Wicked Son to the Rescue

December 12, 2024

With the publishing world turning hostile to Jewish and Zionist authors, Wicked Son has thrived as a publishing refuge for unapologetic Jews.

Women of Hanukkah

December 12, 2024

Just as the women of Hanukkah held the nation accountable, turning domestic spaces into fortresses of faith, Jewish women have again emerged as symbols of resilience in the face of profound loss and fear.

Just Kindness

December 12, 2024

In a Jewish community as warm and supportive as the one we are blessed to know in West Los Angeles, no family celebrates a joyful milestone alone. Conversely, no family should struggle with illness or grief alone.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.