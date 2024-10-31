Butternut Squash Recipes for Harvest Season

Along with the Jewish New Year, Fall brings with it the harvest. Combine fresh ingredients from your — or someone else’s — garden to make delicious sides and main courses to celebrate the season.

“What better way to look to a future full of health, happiness and peace than by cooking with the fresh, healthy and flavor rich bounty that the harvest brings,” Danny Corsun, founder of Culinary Judaics Academy (CJA), told The Journal.

“What better way to look to a future full of health, happiness and peace than by cooking with the fresh, healthy and flavor rich bounty that the harvest brings” ­­­–Danny Corsun

Corsun said that CJA’s butternut squash soup, which is as fantastic as it is warm and sustaining, will fill your stomach and soul.

CJA’s Roasted Harvest Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

2 large butternut squash

4 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper (you can add cayenne or spicy seasoning for an extra kick if you wish)

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

3/4 tsp ground cloves

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 sweet Vidalia onion, diced

2 stalks of celery, diced

2 cups of carrots, diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

½ cup Italian parsley

64 oz (2 Qts) of veggie stock

1 cup of half and half (optional)

1 12 oz brick of soft silken tofu, optional (see explanation below)

Cut skin off the squash; then halve, seed and cube. Put cubed squash in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, along with the salt and pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves, honey and brown sugar. Thoroughly combine and transfer to a baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes at 350° until caramelized. Set aside to cool.

In a pot combine remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil with diced onion, celery and carrots; season with salt and pepper and sauté for 3 minutes. Add minced garlic and roughly cut parsley, stir and cook for an additional 2 minutes over medium heat.

*If you are looking to add protein to the soup, pat dry, dice and add the tofu at this point. We guarantee you will NOT taste it in the final product and it makes the soup even more nutritious and creamier!

Add roasted squash and combine. Add stock and stir.

Cover pot and bring to a boil. Then, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or so. Using a blender, puree soup until smooth. (If using an upright blender PLEASE hold the top down TIGHTLY with a dish towel while blending, so it doesn’t fly off, sending hot soup everywhere!) Once soup is smooth, transfer back to another pot and taste for seasoning. At this point, you can add the optional half & half; it adds a further richness to the soup, but it’s far from necessary. Keep warm until ready to serve. Garnish with chopped parsley, parmesan crisps or homemade croutons.

One of Amy Margulies’ favorite fall recipes is her harvest pasta, which she calls a “multi-sensory, satisfying” dish.

“It combines butternut squash’s sweetness with whole-grain pasta’s heartiness,” Margulies, RD, CDCES, LDN, NBC-HWC, owner of The Rebellious RD, told The Journal.

This simple, one-pan recipe is perfect for busy weeknights.

“The roasted squash, shallots, garlic and cheese come together beautifully, especially when paired with a chilled glass of white wine, if desired,” Margulies said. “It even makes Monday nights not so bad!

Fall Harvest Pasta

Makes two servings.

Prep: 6 minutes; cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups peeled and chopped butternut squash (purchase pre-peeled and chopped for a time-saver)

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp miso paste, red or white

3-4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced (also can go with jarred here; about 1 ½ Tbsp)

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

½ shallot, peeled and finely chopped

6 ounces oz whole wheat or whole grain pasta

¼ cup fresh Pecorino Romano cheese or Parmesan, shredded

Optional garnish: fresh parsley and balsamic glaze

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

While the oven is heating, place chopped squash in a microwaveable bowl and add olive oil, miso paste, garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Cover with a microwave-safe lid and microwave for 8-10 minutes to pre-cook the squash.

Remove the squash from the microwave and mix in the shallots. Pour the mixture onto a roasting pan and cook in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the squash and shallots are lightly browned. While the veggies are cooking, prepare the pasta according to the package directions.

Place the drained pasta and roasted squash mixture back into the pasta pot. Stir gently to combine.

Divide the mixture into two dinner bowls. Garnish with fresh parsley, balsamic vinegar, a touch of extra cheese, and pepper, as desired.

Debbie Kornberg’s vegan spiced butternut squash recipe was taught to her by her mentor and friend, Moroccan chef Kitty Morse. Morse taught Kornberg the key flavors to Moroccan cooking.

“What makes this all-purpose side or main dish Moroccan are the spices [in] Ras El Hanout,” Kornberg, founder of SPICE+LEAF, told the Journal. Arabic for “head of the store,” Ras El Hanout is a blend of spices, including cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, allspice, cumin and coriander.

“Ras El Hanout is considered to be the crown jewel spice in Moroccan cooking because of its complex aromatic fragrance,” Kornberg said. “It can be used with meat, fish, poultry and vegetarian stews to name a few.”

Moroccan Spiced Butternut Squash in a Tomato Ragu

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 Tbsp SPICE + LEAF Vegan Broth Base

1 cup water

1-2 Tbsp SPICE + LEAF Premium Israeli Galili Olive Oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 pounds butternut squash, pre-cut ½ inch cubes are the easiest

2 celery stalks, chopped into ½ inch pieces

2 carrots, peeled and chopped into ½ inch pieces

1 (15 oz.) can garbanzo beans

1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 heaping tsp SPICE + LEAF Ras El Hanout

1 tsp salt

10 sprigs Italian parsley, tied with string

1 Tbsp Italian parsley, chopped for garnish

In a small bowl, whisk together the tomato paste, and water and, vegan broth base. Set aside.

Using your pre-cut butternut squash, try to make sure all of the pieces are about ½ inch in size. Cut down to this size if necessary. It will help with cooking time. In a large pot (or tagine) over medium-low heat, lightly sauté chopped garlic in olive oil for 1-2 minutes. Combine butternut squash, garbanzo beans, celery, carrots, ras el hanout and salt. Mix well.

Add diced tomatoes and broth mixture. Mix everything together. Place parsley on top. Cover and cook until the squash and carrots are tender with a fork, about 18 – 20 minutes, on medium-low heat. Discard the cooked parsley. Season with salt as needed. Transfer to a serving bowl or use your tagine, and top with fresh parsley chopped for color. Serve hot. Excellent with couscous or rice.