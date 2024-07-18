Non-Dairy Delights for National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month and if you can’t eat dairy and prefer healthy treats, we’ve got you covered. So let’s dive in with some special recipes.

“My favorite summer treat isn’t a traditional ice cream or frozen dessert,” Michael E. Mastin, founder of BowlakeChinese, told the Journal.

In Mastin’s cucumber and mint granitas the crispness of cucumber is complemented by the coolness of mint. “It offers a delightful burst of cooling flavor,” he said. “Unlike ice cream, this granita is light, dairy-free and sugar-conscious, appealing to a variety of dietary preferences.” He added, “Its clean flavors and rejuvenating qualities make it ideal for hot summer days, providing a burst of refreshment without being overly sweet.”

“Unlike ice cream, this granita is light, dairy-free and sugar-conscious, appealing to a variety of dietary preferences.” – Michael E. Mastin

Cucumber and Mint Granita

3 large cucumbers, peeled and seeded

1 cup water

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, loosely packed

1/2 cup sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of salt

Peel the cucumbers and cut them into chunks. Remove the seeds if they are large and tough.

Blend the Ingredients: In a blender, combine the cucumber chunks, water, fresh mint leaves, sugar, lemon juice and salt. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust sweetness or tartness by adding more sugar or lemon juice if desired.

Strain (optional): For a smoother texture, strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any pulp or fibers.

Freeze: Pour the mixture into a shallow, freezer-safe dish or pan. Place in freezer.

Scrape and freeze: Every 30 minutes, scrape the mixture with a fork to create icy flakes. This process prevents large ice crystals from forming and ensures a light, fluffy texture.

Serve: Once the granita is fully frozen and scraped into icy flakes, it’s ready to serve. Spoon the granita into chilled glasses or bowls.

Garnish (Optional): Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint or a slice of cucumber for an extra touch.

“Berries are more than just a favorite dessert for me,” cardiology dietitian and preventive cardiology nutritionist Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RD, CDCES, CDN, told The Journal.

According to Routhenstein, their delicious flavor and impressive health benefits, like heart-healthy antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, make them a refreshing choice for a hot summer day. This recipe is from Routhenstein’s “Truly Easy Heart-Healthy Cookbook.” She described it as “a tart raspberry iced dessert with a citrusy twist and a hint of honey sweetness. It’s a perfect palate cleanser after a satisfying meal.”

Raspberry Lemon Sorbet

Serves 2 / Prep 5 minutes/ Cook Chill for 2-4 hours until firm

2 cups frozen raspberries

2 tsp honey

1 tsp lime juice

½ cup warm water

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for about 2-3 minutes until well combined.

Place mixture in a freezer- safe cup or popsicle mold. Freeze for 2 – 4 hours until firm. Store in the freezer for up to 1 month.

“Sometimes we crave a frozen treat, especially in this heat, but the low-fat, sugar-free options at the grocery store do not precisely satisfy the craving,” Amy Margulies, RD, CDCES, LDN, NBC-HWC, nutrition expert and owner of The Rebellious RD, told The Journal.

Skip the not-so-tasty substitutes and try “n’ice” cream instead!

“Blend frozen fruit into a creamy delight and add your favorite mix-ins like peanut butter, dairy-free chocolate, or nuts,” Margulies said. “It’s a tasty way to enjoy fiber and nutrients with less saturated fat, calories and sugar.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana N’ice Cream

Makes 4 servings / Prep: 2 hours

4 frozen bananas (peeled and sliced)

2 Tbsp peanut butter

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips, dairy-free

Add frozen bananas to a high-powered blender or food processor. Puree until smooth. Add peanut butter and puree again until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips and freeze for 2 hours until hardened.

Note: If you have trouble reaching a smooth consistency, add non-dairy milk, one tablespoon at a time, while blending the bananas and peanut butter.

Pam Stein’s popsicles are a boozy adult take on classic childhood favorites.

“Beat the heat in style with the ultimate adult indulgence: rosé wine popsicles,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “These frozen treats are a must-try for all wine lovers.”

Winesicles

Yield: 6 winesicles (based on 3-ounce molds)

3/4 cup dry rosé wine

1 1/2 cups pink cranberry juice

6 Tbsp chopped strawberries, divided

4 ounces rosé or strawberry flavored gummy candy, divided

Add wine and juice in a large measuring cup with a pour spout. Stir to combine.

Fill each mold 1/4 full with the liquid. Freeze for 1 hour.

Remove molds from the freezer and gently place 2-3 candies on top of the partially frozen layer. Return to the freezer for 15 minutes.

Remove molds from the freezer and place 1 tablespoon chopped strawberry pieces in each popsicle mold. Return to the freezer for 15 minutes.

Remove molds from the freezer and fill with the wine mixture to just cover the berries. Return to the freezer for 1 hour.

Remove molds from the freezer and pour wine mixture to the fill line of each mold. Insert popsicle sticks and cover with mold lids or plastic wrap. Return to the freezer and freeze until solid, approximately an additional 6-8 hours.

Store winesicles in the freezer.

Notes:Don’t skip the juice. You need the juice to completely freeze the popsicles. Alcohol doesn’t freeze solid. Enjoy these quickly — they will melt a tad faster than ordinary popsicles.

A 3-ounce mold holds approximately six tablespoons of liquid. A 2-ounce mold holds approximately 4 four tablespoons of liquid. For 2-ounce molds, use 1-2 candies per mold and 1 teaspoon chopped berries.

Place winesicles in the coldest part of your freezer to aid in freezing. Usually, this is in the back of the freezer.

Having trouble releasing the winesicles? Quickly run the bottom of the mold under warm water for 15-20 seconds.

Remember, the freezing process does not remove the alcohol content. These are designed for those of legal drinking age. Always consume alcohol responsibly.