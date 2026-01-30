Israeli Comic Guy Hochman’s Beverly Hills Show Cancellation Sparks Outcry, Antisemitism Debate

A scheduled comedy appearance by Israeli comedian Guy Hochman in Beverly Hills has ignited a heated debate over free speech, antisemitism and the cultural fallout of the Israel-Hamas war, after a local theater canceled his show over political pressure — then reversed course and apologized.

On Jan. 26, Jewish Federation Los Angeles issued a statement saying it had met with Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian as well as with the theater’s leadership “to discuss the impact of their actions on Jewish and Israeli artists and the broader Jewish community.” Organizations that signed off on the L.A. Federation’s letter include StandWithUs, Holocaust Museum LA and Israeli American Council.

Hochman, a popular Israeli stand-up comic and social media personality known for satirical videos and on-the-street interviews, was set to perform at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills on Jan. 27. But days before the event, the venue abruptly canceled the show, citing complaints about the performer and asking him to issue a public statement denouncing alleged Israeli actions in Gaza.

According to the Jewish Federation Los Angeles statement, “the Fine Arts Theatre now welcomes Mr. Hochman to its stage, affirms their commitment to work with Jewish and Israeli artists moving forward and promises to engage the Jewish community in meaningful ways in the future.”

The controversy started with a statement from Screening Services Group President Michael Hall, which said the theater requested Hochman publicly declare that he did not support “genocide, rape, starvation and torture of Palestinian civilians” as a condition for performing. Hochman declined, calling the request a political “loyalty test,” and the show was canceled amid what the theater said were numerous messages and threats.

The decision quickly drew backlash from Jewish organizations, free-speech advocates and prominent figures in the entertainment world, including Saban Entertainment Founder Haim Saban and comedian Amy Schumer, who argued that the venue unfairly singled out an Israeli Jewish performer and demanded compelled political speech. Critics said the move amounted to discrimination by holding Hochman personally responsible for the actions of a foreign government.

Within days, Hall issued a public apology, acknowledging that canceling the show and demanding a political declaration was a mistake. He said the theater acted hastily under pressure, “without giving the matter the careful thought and judgement it required,” and pledged to work with local Jewish leaders to rebuild trust, adding that it was wrong to require ideological statements as a condition for appearing.

Hochman rejected the apology and said he would not return to the venue, stating that he preferred to stand by his beliefs rather than compromise for a performance opportunity.

“I’m not a politician. I’m a comedian. A very Zionist comedian,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a Jan. 24 interview.

Hochman is reportedly seeking alternative venues in Los Angeles as he continues his North American tour. Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Hochman said the Israeli American Council, an umbrella group for Israeli life in the U.S., was helping in trying to identify a new venue for his performance, though he was only going to be in Los Angeles for a brief amount of time.

The Beverly Hills controversy is the latest in a series of incidents surrounding Hochman’s tour. He has faced protests at shows, the cancellation of a planned New York appearance and even a six-hour detention by Canadian border officials following complaints filed by a pro-Palestinian advocacy group, the Hind Rajab Foundation, though no charges were filed.

Supporters of Hochman argue that the backlash reflects a broader climate where Israeli artists and Jewish public figures are targeted over the Gaza war.

The episode has underscored the increasingly polarized cultural environment, where differing views over Israel have spilled into entertainment. For many Jewish community leaders, the incident raised alarms about antisemitism and double standards applied to Israeli Jews. And for Jewish Angelenos, particularly in Beverly Hills and surrounding communities with significant Jewish populations, the incident has become emblematic of growing tensions over Israel, identity and public discourse.

Hochman performs mostly in Hebrew. Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel, he has performed for Israeli reserve soldiers as well as civilians.