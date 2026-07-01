Charlotte Hornets Guard Coby White Visits Chai Lifeline’s Camp Simcha Without Borders

Campers at Chai Lifeline’s Camp Simcha Without Borders West Coast received a special surprise this past week: a visit from Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White. He spent the afternoon giving out autographs, taking photos, and dancing with the campers on their final day at camp.

“Coby brought such warmth, excitement, and genuine simcha to our campers,” said Randi Grossman, director of Chai Lifeline West Coast. “For children facing illness, moments like these are about so much more than a special visitor. They are about feeling seen, celebrated, and surrounded by happiness.”

“Coby brought such warmth, excitement, and genuine simcha to our campers.” – Randi Grossman

The visit was a highlight for the campers, giving them the chance to enjoy being kids while hanging out with a superstar NBA player. White, who is 26, signed a three-year, $74 million deal to return to the Hornets before stopping by the camp.

Chai Lifeline, a national organization with offices in Los Angeles, helps children and families impacted by illness. Nationally, Camp Simcha Without Borders runs day camps and hosts special events in towns throughout the United States. The goal is to bring the fun to children who can’t travel, as well as their siblings. It was started during the pandemic, and in 2020, more than 1,200 took part in the first summer with Camp Simcha Without Borders.

The main Camp Simcha is in Glen Spey, New York in the Catskills Mountain, and is for children and teens with cancer and other blood disorders. Their goal is to bring childhood back to children who lost it when they were diagnosed with illness. The camp accepts children and teens in all phases of treatment, including post-treatment.

Camp Simcha Without Borders, which lasts one week, brings the magic of the Camp Simcha experience to campers everywhere. Along with meeting White, campers in LA attended a FIFA-themed party to celebrate the World Cup, where they danced, ate pizza, and were treated to rolled liquid nitrogen ice cream. They also participated in an interactive science fair, went swimming, did rock climbing, got their faces painted, and watched a magic show.

One camper, Michael, said, ” Can you please make Camp Simcha Without Borders all summer long?” Another, Jonah, said, “This was the best week ever.”

As for Grossman, she is appreciative to White, who helped end this year’s Camp Simcha Without Borders with a bang.

She said, “We are so grateful to Coby for giving our campers a day they will never forget.”