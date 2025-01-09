fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

L.A. Fires Emergency Resource Guide

Ryan Torok

January 8, 2025
recep-bg/Getty Images

For those who’ve been impacted by the current wildfires in L.A. County, the Journal has compiled a partial list of emergency resources. We will continue to update the list. To suggest an organization or resource not listed here, please email ryant@jewishjournal.com.

Emergency Shelters

  • Palisades Fire evacuees: Westwood Recreation Center, at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, 90025. The shelter also accepts small animals.
  • Hurst Fire evacuees: Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima, 91331.
  • Sunset Fire evacuees: Pan Pacific Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, 90036.
  • Eaton Fire evacuees: Pasadena Convention Center, at 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, 91101.
  • Community members are also encouraged to reach out to their synagogue and inquire about those who’ve opened their homes to evacuees.

Financial

  • Jewish Free Loan Association: The nonprofit, interest-free loan organization is offering emergency loans to cover evacuation expenses, such as hotel or motel rooms, short-term rentals and travel outside of the area. Available to eligible applicants of up to $15,000. There are also a limited number of loans for up to $2,000 for applicants without access to guarantors, available on a first-come, first-served basis. org 

Food 

  • Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles: The Pico-Robertson-based organization is providing freshly prepared meals to anyone affected by this emergency. Volunteers are needed for this ongoing effort. For additional details, contactinfo@obkla.org 

 Opt-in Notification Programs/Hotlines/Apps

  • Alert LA County: Los Angeles County system allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text, email, and/or phone call.https://lacounty.gov/emergency/
  • Jewish Federation Los Angeles’ Community Call Line: (855) JFED-HLP, org
  • Watch Duty: A free fire-tracking app run by a Bay Area nonprofit, which has seen its userbase grow exponentially since the outbreak of the Los Angeles fires. org 

Additional Support

