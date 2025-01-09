L.A. Fires Emergency Resource Guide

For those who’ve been impacted by the current wildfires in L.A. County, the Journal has compiled a partial list of emergency resources. We will continue to update the list. To suggest an organization or resource not listed here, please email ryant@jewishjournal.com.

Emergency Shelters

Palisades Fire evacuees: Westwood Recreation Center, at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, 90025. The shelter also accepts small animals.

Hurst Fire evacuees: Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima, 91331.

Sunset Fire evacuees: Pan Pacific Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, 90036.

Eaton Fire evacuees: Pasadena Convention Center, at 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, 91101.

Community members are also encouraged to reach out to their synagogue and inquire about those who’ve opened their homes to evacuees.

Financial

Jewish Free Loan Association: The nonprofit, interest-free loan organization is offering emergency loans to cover evacuation expenses, such as hotel or motel rooms, short-term rentals and travel outside of the area. Available to eligible applicants of up to $15,000. There are also a limited number of loans for up to $2,000 for applicants without access to guarantors, available on a first-come, first-served basis. org

Food

Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles: The Pico-Robertson-based organization is providing freshly prepared meals to anyone affected by this emergency. Volunteers are needed for this ongoing effort. For additional details, contactinfo@obkla.org

Opt-in Notification Program s/Hotlines/Apps

Alert LA County: Los Angeles County system allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text, email, and/or phone call.https://lacounty.gov/emergency/

Chai Lifeline Crisis Services Department: 855-3-CRISIS, crisis@chailifeline.org

Jewish Federation Los Angeles’ Community Call Line: (855) JFED-HLP, org

Los Angeles Fire Department: Real-time alerts from LAFD. https://lafd.org/alerts

NotifyLA: City of Los Angeles’ mass notification program. http://NotifyLA.org.

Watch Duty: A free fire-tracking app run by a Bay Area nonprofit, which has seen its userbase grow exponentially since the outbreak of the Los Angeles fires. org

Additional Support