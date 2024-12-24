Naftali Bennett, Student Voice, and the Modern Miracle of Jewish Unity.

On November 8th 2024, we, (Tomer Zur ‘26 and Noa Foruzanfar ‘25) were given the opportunity to impartially interview the former Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett.

This came at a crucial time for us. As students of Milken Community School, the past year since October 7, 2023 has revealed to us antisemitism’s ability to reach not only the greater Jewish community, but also to reach our fellow students. Only a week after the events of 10/7, the Milken football team experienced an antisemitic event that involved violent threats and the Nazi salute. More recently, students have faced antisemitism at a NAIS People of Color (PoCC) Conference that came in the form of professional speakers espousing hateful rhetoric against Jews and Israel.

Our Milken senior class, including Noa, has been called to question their decisions regarding where to apply for college. Many of the schools which students have applied to and are considering, failed to stop antisemitic behaviors on their college campuses since 10/7. These behaviors include threatening encampments, physical attacks against Jewish students, or professors who educate on the conflict in a way that ignores the Israeli perspective. College has truly become a hub for Jewish hatred.

Antisemitism is not a problem that Jews have full control over and yet, it often surrounds us in darkness, even during times of celebration like Hanukkah. But, in the last year, Milken has shined a light on Israel by bringing influential speakers to campus that include Israeli Eurovision star, Eden Golan, Jewish activist and best-selling author, Noa Tishby, and freed Israeli hostage, Ophir Angel. Our gratitude to attend a Jewish school has intensified during these difficult times as we are prepared to face challenges that the real world presents for Jews.

However, in the chance we were given to interview former Prime Minister Bennett, we knew it was a special occasion to connect our diasporic Jewish community with an influential Israeli leader. Not until the day of the interview did we know it would be Bennett coming to speak with us. Even so, with the help of Milken’s Israel Education and Programming Coordinators, Mr. Meyerson and Mrs. Vom Steeg, we were expertly prepared for an experience that we are extremely grateful for and will not forget.

Prior to his political career, Bennett was an extremely successful entrepreneur and was the CEO of many high tech companies. He would become Israel’s 13th Prime Minister in the years 2021-2022 and made it clear during the interview that he is on the political right. Despite this, he created the most diverse political coalition in Israel’s history combining politicians from different perspectives and backgrounds; including the left, right, and an Arab party. This way, a diverse set of voices were represented in ensuring a path for peaceful coexistence. Bennett’s actions are inspirational, especially amidst the heightened geo-political conflicts in the region and serve as a reminder that humanity and partnerships for change must take precedence over division and conflict.

During the interview that took place in front of the entire Milken student body, we discussed the current war in Israel, the state’s importance to Jewish communities around the world, and hopes for the future. Bennett spoke in a way that appealed to students, emphasizing how fostering dialogue between seemingly different opinions is crucial in creating lasting peace and unity not only in Israel but in the entire region. This approach allowed him to encourage Israeli and Jewish unity rather than advocating for his own political opinions.

Especially during Hanukkah, Bennett’s words are an essential reminder that ignites Jewish pride as we celebrate and shine a positive light on the world. If we do not continue to unite under our belief in Israel’s right to exist and allow personal opinions to divide us, then this light will quickly be extinguished.

Throughout the interview, Bennett brought the perspective of an Israeli leader regarding 10/7 and spoke to the intense miscalculations Israel made that led up to the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. He spoke on the event being the main proponent of the current war that has been affecting both Israeli and Palestinian lives.

Bennett still kept his message positive as it was one that pushed Milken students to take action. He constantly encouraged students to visit Israel, even make Aliyah, and debunked common myths people hear about Israel. The former Prime Minister made it clear that it is more than acceptable for anyone, including Jews to criticize Israel, but one should never denounce its right to exist. Drawing a connection between Jews in the diaspora and Israel is clearly a priority for Bennett as he emphasized these points multiple times throughout the interview.

During Hanukkah, we reflect on the Maccabees victory in defending Jerusalem, defeating Antiochus, and rededicating the first temple. We can learn a lot from the Maccabee’s commitment to their faith and Jewish pride, as Israel’s reputation and people continue to come under attack. We are reminded of Bennett’s call to return to Israel as we celebrate the miracle of light that Hanukkah brings to the Jewish nation.

Later on, Bennett spoke with a smaller group of approximately 20 Milken students a part of Israel leadership circles and administrators in a more intimate conversation. During the smaller meeting, he refrained from doing most of the speaking, instead he shifted his focus to us, the students. He listened intently to 11th and 12th graders explaining the challenges they have faced as Jews living abroad. At one point, he asked: “When I become Prime Minister what do you think I can do about this?”, referring to social media often distorting the world’s view on Israel.

In this case, we, the students, were expressing our opinions to someone who can enact real change in our future. Bennett empowered us and instilled faith in our abilities to become the future of Jewish leadership and advocacy in highschool, college, and beyond. When we celebrate the story of the Maccabees’ victory this year, Bennett’s faith in us becomes even more relevant as we are reminded of the importance in fighting to protect our connection to the land of Israel.

Today, even as many Jews all over the world will celebrate the coming holiday, some are still losing their connection to Israel. Some may even be convinced to fully stand against the Jewish state. This has become evident with groups such as the Jewish Voice For Peace known for their opposition to Israel.

Now, more than ever, Israeli voices must continue to reach mainstream media in regards to their Middle Eastern coverage and most importantly cultivate connections with Jews around the globe. A united Jewish generation that supports Israel and that can make an impact on the state’s public standing will only come about if Israeli leaders directly form meaningful ties with diasporic Jews (as Bennett did with Milken) and inspire them to stand for their promised land.

Jewish tragedy in the past, most notably the destruction of the first temple which led to the celebration of Hanukkah, has stemmed from “Sinat Chinam”, which in English translates to “baseless hatred.” This is the notion that when Jews throughout our modern and ancient history have been divided, physically or ideologically, we become vulnerable and many times subjected to persecution for our simple existence.

As we reflect on the Jewish victory that Hanukkah represents and the message Bennett left us with, may we remember that our unity will be the best defense against anti-Jewish bigotry. We must maintain persistent in our efforts to unite Jews and create a stronger community that is ready to face hate in all its forms.

Tomer Zur and Noa Foruzanfar are students at Milken Community School.