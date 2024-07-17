Rabbi Michael Perice’s Journey From Opioid Addict to Spiritual Leader of Beit T’Shuvah

When Rabbi Michael Perice began his recovery from opioid addiction in 2011, he couldn’t imagine that 13 years later, he would be a nationally recognized rabbi in the addiction and mental health space, helping hundreds of people on their recovery journeys.

Rabbi Perice initially discovered his spiritual calling as a rabbi during recovery. His desire to help others struggling with addiction would eventually lead him to serve as the new senior rabbi of Beit T’Shuvah, a Los Angeles-based addiction recovery community, treatment center, synagogue and educational institute.

“I found my purpose,” said Perice. “Had I not struggled in that way, I probably would have taken a different path.”

Founded in 1987, Beit T’Shuvah provides treatment for drug, alcohol and gambling addiction, using Jewish spirituality, addiction counseling and therapy to help residents achieve lasting sobriety. The program implements intervention services, residential care and aftercare for those of all religious backgrounds.

When Beit T’Shuvah announced Perice would be serving as its new senior rabbi, he saw it as a full-circle moment.

“As a person in long-term recovery, I have been inspired by the mission and lifesaving work of Beit T’Shuvah for many years,” said Perice. “Being its next rabbi is not only an honor but the culmination of a spiritual, personal and professional journey.”

Perice, who previously worked as senior rabbi at Temple Sinai in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, said his appointment is an opportunity to extend Beit T’Shuvah’s reach in the Jewish community and beyond by establishing partnerships with organizations and thought leaders in the recovery and addiction space. He also plans to develop outreach programs to support residents’ families and friends alongside Beit T’Shuvah staff.

“Rabbi Perice’s compelling story of recovery, coupled with his charisma and deep spirituality, will be a key element to help Beit T’Shuvah residents connect with their core beliefs and achieve lasting sobriety,” said Keith Elkins, chair of the Beit T’Shuvah board.

For the last 13 years, addiction has remained an issue close to Perice’s heart. Since being ordained by the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in 2020, Perice has advised non-profits, major health institutions and congressional legislators on issues related to addiction and recovery. He also served as an advisory board member for Safe House, an overdose prevention nonprofit, and the City of Philadelphia through the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services.

“Through Rabbi Perice’s leadership, Beit T’Shuvah will inspire a renewed commitment to providing soul-enriching programs and services that nurture the mind, body and spirit,” said Elkins.

In 2021, Perice was featured in an article by the Philadelphia Inquirer, leading to speaking engagements at synagogues, medical schools and community spaces. In sharing his own story of recovery, Perice has helped raise awareness and access to addiction treatment.

“Addiction teaches us many lessons, but recovery gives us the wisdom to live them,” said Perice. “My goal is to lead us into a future where that wisdom is shared and is accessible to as many people as possible.”

“Addiction teaches us many lessons, but recovery gives us the wisdom to live them. My goal is to lead us into a future where that wisdom is shared and is accessible to as many people as possible.” – Rabbi Michael Perice

As Perice assumes his new role, he hopes to continue Beit T’Shuvah’s long legacy of community-focused care.

“Beit T’Shuvah teaches us that connection is the key to overcoming addiction,” said Perice. “That is why I am here. I’m here to help find that connection within each individual in a community where discovering and elevating our authentic selves is what makes us human.”