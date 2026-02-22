Tucker Carlson’s Selective Pacifism and Theater of Moral Clarity

During Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, the conversation turned to a brutal reality: Hamas has recruited and deployed teenagers in its war against Israel. Huckabee pressed the issue — what is Israel supposed to do when a 14-year-old has been armed and sent into combat?

Carlson’s answer came packaged for virality:

“I would not kill children, period.”

It is a line built for applause. It is also a line that collapses the moment it meets the moral and legal structure of modern war.

The exchange was not about toddlers in cribs — including the infants Hamas purposefully kidnapped and murdered on October 7. It was about minors recruited by an armed Islamist supremacist organization that openly calls for Israel’s destruction, embeds its fighters among civilians, and has used teenagers operationally. The question is not whether children should be killed — they should not — but what a democratic state does when a minor is actively participating in hostilities: firing a rifle, relaying coordinates, carrying explosives.

Almost every democracy that’s fought a major war in the modern era has confronted this tragedy. Not because democracies are indifferent to civilian life, but because they have faced enemies — Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, ISIS, al-Qaeda — that subordinated civilian safety to military strategy.

The Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany struck industrial centers embedded within densely populated cities as part of the Nazis’ total war economy. Civilian casualties were enormous, including children. In Mosul, U.S.-led forces fighting ISIS confronted an enemy that used civilians as shields and operated from residential neighborhoods. NATO’s campaign in Kosovo targeted military infrastructure in populated areas. In each case, civilians — including minors — died. These were tragedies. They were not genocides, nor were they adjudicated as war crimes by any international tribunal. They were the brutal consequences of wars against regimes and movements that deliberately blurred the line between military assets and civilian life.

International humanitarian law recognizes this grim reality. It prohibits the intentional targeting of civilians. It permits attacks on lawful military objectives even when civilian harm is foreseeable, provided the strike is necessary and proportionate. A combatant does not become immune because he is 14 rather than 18 if he is actively taking part in hostilities. Granting such immunity would incentivize the use of child soldiers. The absence of immunity reflects a grim reality: responsibility for placing children in combat lies with those who recruit them.

Carlson’s absolutism erases that distinction.

“I would not kill children, period.”

What if the 14-year-old is about to fire on your family? What if he is seconds away from detonating an explosive device on a bus filled with children? What if inaction means your own children will die?

These are not academic hypotheticals. Armed groups from West Africa to the Middle East have recruited minors. International law criminalizes the recruitment of child soldiers. It does not require democracies to allow themselves to be killed by them.

More telling is how detached Carlson’s maxim is from the way any democracy — including the United States — has ever actually conducted war. As he has recently begun to “just ask questions” about foundational judgments of World War II, Carlson has also criticized aspects of the Allied bombing campaign as excessive. That debate is legitimate. But no serious state, then or now, has adopted a doctrine that forbids military action whenever a minor might be harmed — even when that minor is actively participating in combat or when important military targets are embedded in civilian space. Carlson’s stated absolutism to Ambassador Huckabee does not describe the Allied war effort, the American campaign against ISIS, or any modern military doctrine. It appears as a rhetorical weapon — generally, if not only, when Israel is the actor.

That asymmetry matters.

Democracies fight under scrutiny — judicial, political, media. Israel, arguably more than any other democracy. Democracies investigate misconduct and debate proportionality. In Gaza, Israel has issued evacuation warnings, opened humanitarian corridors, facilitated aid deliveries, and in 2024 coordinated a mass polio vaccination campaign that reached over a million Gazans, including more than half a million children. These are verifiable facts. They do not describe a state pursuing the deliberate killing of innocents.

Hamas, meanwhile, constructed a vast tunnel network beneath Gaza — estimated by Israeli and Western officials to extend for hundreds of kilometers — running under residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure. Those tunnels were built for Hamas weapons and combatants, not for civilian shelter. Rocket launchers and command centers were placed in or near apartment buildings and other civilian structures. The strategy was clear: fuse civilian life with military assets and ensure that civilian casualties would be inevitable — and exploitable.

And yet, the standard Carlson demands of Israel is rarely applied by him (or anyone else) elsewhere. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has resulted in thousands of documented civilian deaths, including hundreds of children killed by missile strikes and shelling of residential areas. Russian forces have targeted energy infrastructure and urban centers. Yet while praising Russia and Vladimir Putin, his moral absolutism ignites most fiercely when Israel is defending itself. That asymmetry — or hypocrisy — is difficult to ignore.

Setting aside his selectivity, if Carlson’s maxim were adopted as doctrine — if democracies were required to abstain from any military action that could result in the death of a minor, even one actively engaged in combat — terrorist organizations and dictatorships would be handed a strategic manual. Recruit younger fighters. Build weapons factories beside schools. Fire rockets from apartment buildings. Immunity would follow.

This is not moral clarity. It is a blueprint for terrorists and dictators — and it endangers even more lives.

There is a profound difference between refusing to intentionally target innocent children and refusing to defend your own citizens when minors have been turned into combatants or when rockets are launched from within civilian neighborhoods. The first is a moral baseline. The second is an abdication of a clear moral duty.

Consider World War II. German factories producing aircraft and munitions were woven into civilian cities as part of a total war economy. Allied leaders faced the terrible reality that striking the machinery sustaining Nazi aggression meant striking the urban environment that housed it. One may debate the scale or methods used. But no responsible government confronting an existential threat adopted a rule forbidding action whenever civilians — including minors — might be harmed. The dilemma was not theoretical; it was structural.

The real question is not whether children should die — they should not — but what a free society does when its enemies make civilian space part of the battlefield.

Imagine a parent watching a 14-year-old raise a rifle toward her baby. Would refusing to act be moral courage? Or would it be surrender disguised as virtue? Scale that to the level of the state. A nation that declines to defend its children because the aggressor is young does not achieve moral purity. It abandons its primary duty to protect its citizens, including its babies.

No government can govern by slogan. Democracies that assume the burden of defense must pursue necessity, proportionality, and accountability. They must strive to minimize harm to innocents while confronting ruthless adversaries, like Hamas, who deliberately seek to maximize it. That is a demanding standard. It is not a sentimental one.

When Tucker Carlson says, “I would not kill children, period,” he is not offering a doctrine that could be implemented by any responsible democracy. He is offering a line calibrated for easy applause — a line that costs him nothing while others bear the responsibility of defense.

On the issue of how free societies defend themselves against enemies who embed weapons in cities and under civilians as they send teenagers into battle, moral grandstanding is easy.

But defending free societies is not, and likely never will be.