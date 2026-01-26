After Maduro’s Capture, Iran’s Ayatollahs on Borrowed Time

Thugs, it is said, fear only one thing – physical might more powerful than their own, combined with the demonstrated capacity to wield it. After the shockingly swift decapitation of the Maduro regime in Venezuela, mere days into this new year, the surviving authoritarian regimes are on notice: democracy is once again on the march.
The protests that have broken out in every one of Iran’s thirty-one provinces clearly demonstrate that the message is being received, loud and clear. The world’s ugliest dictatorships: neo-Maoist China, a resurgent autocracy in Moscow, and above all, the medieval theocracy subjugating Iran, have adapted to modern times, using internet-enabled communications and surveillance technologies to maintain a brittle yoke over their subject populations. Yet there is one force that still terrifies these brutal regimes: thefree West, which combines a far more attractive model of life for its citizens with overwhelming military superiority, when it musters the will to use it.
True, the the United States’s dramatic appearance in the skies over Caracas, and its subsequent apprehension of Venezuela’s dictator Nicolas Maduro and his extradition under arms to New York for trial,has not yet resulted in the fall of the Chavista regime. Venezuela’s new dictator, Delcy Rodriguez, in her first moments after seizing power, embraced the ambassadors of China, Russia, and Iran while threatening defiance to U.S. power. Yet America’s effortless overwhelming of the air defenses provided to Venezuela by the dictator powers reveals how naked these tyrannies would find themselves in an all-out war with the Western Allies.
The Iranian people are well aware of the vulnerability of the monsters who oppress them, thanks to Israel’s incredible performance last summer in the short, sharp kinetic conflict known as the twelve-day war. Israel launched 360 attacksagainst Iranian targets in twenty-seven provinces, likely setting back its nuclear weapons program by a matter of years.
This matters because the Iranian people are fed up with their own repression. A boiling point was reached with the regime’s murder of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in 2022 for allegedly failing to satisfy the regime’s harsh, head-to-toe-concealed female dress code. Immediately after, the Iranian people took to the streets, embracing the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” and demanding systematic change. The dictatorship responded with a brutal crackdown, killing at least 500 innocents and perpetrating heinous acts of sexual violence on female detainees, including gang rape.
For decades, Iran has built what it considered a firewall against Israeli and even American intervention,a coalition of aggressive terrorist groups it styles the “Axis of Resistance.” These, too, have proven to be a paper tiger. Hamas, which rules Gaza, has been decimated following its surprise invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023,.
Hezbollah, which unwisely joined in the onslaught on the Jewish democracy, has seen a sharp Israeli response killing Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders in quick succession, and the weakened remnant is now under intense pressure to disarm.
Another of Iran’s chief allies, the Assad regime in Syria, has fallen outright. Only the Houthi gang in Yemen remain dangerous, but even they are reeling from the intervention of a coalition of moderate Gulf states.
Even the regime’s most powerful outside allies have little capacity to intervene to protect their terror-sponsoring partner. Russia is bogged down in a self-chosen interminable conflict with the plucky nation of Ukraine, which, instead of buckling under assault as the Kremlin predicted, has proven capable of responding against Russian territory – oil refineries, naval bases, and even targets in Moscow itself.
After America’s Venezuela intervention, which suffered no casualties despite Caracas’s Russian-built air defenses, it is clear that Russia and China themselves, which use similar systems, would be deeply vulnerable in a full-scale conflict. The same goes double for Iran, which has already conspicuously failed to defend its own territory from aerial assault.
Most importantly of all, America has declared its clear support for the people of Iran, as they stand up to reclaim their rights and dignity, with no less a figure than President Trump proclaiming that the “USA stands ready to help” Iranians desirous of change. This matters greatly, as the theocratic regime in Tehran has answered the just demands of its citizenry with cruel violence, with over 12 thousand civilian protestors reportedly murdered by the Ayatollahs’ thugs.
In 2009, the last major politically focused nationwide uprising in Iran, the Obama Administration failed to unambiguously take the Iranian people’s side, a mistake that President Obama himself has since acknowledged. Today, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is providing Starlink to bypass the regime’s cutoff of demonstrators’ internet access, and President Trump has indicated that military action is on the table to help the Iranian population in their quest for freedom.
The United States must continue to stand with our true friends, the people of Iran. It is sometimes forgotten that Iran under the Shahs was an ally not only of the West, but even of Israel, until the 1979 Islamic Revolution brought the current jihadi regime into power.
If they can bring down the heinous regime that has ruined the lives of generations of Iranians, then overnight, we may see one of our greatest geopolitical foes become a pillar of support for the Western coalition in the region and beyond. Imagine for a moment unleashing 90 million Iranian artists, engineers, doctors and peacemakers on the global stage after they have been oppressed for nearly five decades: the world will be a better place.
Shirin Yadegar is an Iranian-born journalist, publisher, tv host, and mother. Her magazine, LA Mom Magazine, shares expert advice to help parents live a healthier, more meaningful family life.
After Maduro’s Capture, Iran’s Ayatollahs on Borrowed Time
Shirin Yadegar
Thugs, it is said, fear only one thing – physical might more powerful than their own, combined with the demonstrated capacity to wield it. After the shockingly swift decapitation of the Maduro regime in Venezuela, mere days into this new year, the surviving authoritarian regimes are on notice: democracy is once again on the march.
The protests that have broken out in every one of Iran’s thirty-one provinces clearly demonstrate that the message is being received, loud and clear. The world’s ugliest dictatorships: neo-Maoist China, a resurgent autocracy in Moscow, and above all, the medieval theocracy subjugating Iran, have adapted to modern times, using internet-enabled communications and surveillance technologies to maintain a brittle yoke over their subject populations. Yet there is one force that still terrifies these brutal regimes: thefree West, which combines a far more attractive model of life for its citizens with overwhelming military superiority, when it musters the will to use it.
True, the the United States’s dramatic appearance in the skies over Caracas, and its subsequent apprehension of Venezuela’s dictator Nicolas Maduro and his extradition under arms to New York for trial,has not yet resulted in the fall of the Chavista regime. Venezuela’s new dictator, Delcy Rodriguez, in her first moments after seizing power, embraced the ambassadors of China, Russia, and Iran while threatening defiance to U.S. power. Yet America’s effortless overwhelming of the air defenses provided to Venezuela by the dictator powers reveals how naked these tyrannies would find themselves in an all-out war with the Western Allies.
The Iranian people are well aware of the vulnerability of the monsters who oppress them, thanks to Israel’s incredible performance last summer in the short, sharp kinetic conflict known as the twelve-day war. Israel launched 360 attacksagainst Iranian targets in twenty-seven provinces, likely setting back its nuclear weapons program by a matter of years.
This matters because the Iranian people are fed up with their own repression. A boiling point was reached with the regime’s murder of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in 2022 for allegedly failing to satisfy the regime’s harsh, head-to-toe-concealed female dress code. Immediately after, the Iranian people took to the streets, embracing the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” and demanding systematic change. The dictatorship responded with a brutal crackdown, killing at least 500 innocents and perpetrating heinous acts of sexual violence on female detainees, including gang rape.
For decades, Iran has built what it considered a firewall against Israeli and even American intervention,a coalition of aggressive terrorist groups it styles the “Axis of Resistance.” These, too, have proven to be a paper tiger. Hamas, which rules Gaza, has been decimated following its surprise invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023,.
Hezbollah, which unwisely joined in the onslaught on the Jewish democracy, has seen a sharp Israeli response killing Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders in quick succession, and the weakened remnant is now under intense pressure to disarm.
Another of Iran’s chief allies, the Assad regime in Syria, has fallen outright. Only the Houthi gang in Yemen remain dangerous, but even they are reeling from the intervention of a coalition of moderate Gulf states.
Even the regime’s most powerful outside allies have little capacity to intervene to protect their terror-sponsoring partner. Russia is bogged down in a self-chosen interminable conflict with the plucky nation of Ukraine, which, instead of buckling under assault as the Kremlin predicted, has proven capable of responding against Russian territory – oil refineries, naval bases, and even targets in Moscow itself.
After America’s Venezuela intervention, which suffered no casualties despite Caracas’s Russian-built air defenses, it is clear that Russia and China themselves, which use similar systems, would be deeply vulnerable in a full-scale conflict. The same goes double for Iran, which has already conspicuously failed to defend its own territory from aerial assault.
Most importantly of all, America has declared its clear support for the people of Iran, as they stand up to reclaim their rights and dignity, with no less a figure than President Trump proclaiming that the “USA stands ready to help” Iranians desirous of change. This matters greatly, as the theocratic regime in Tehran has answered the just demands of its citizenry with cruel violence, with over 12 thousand civilian protestors reportedly murdered by the Ayatollahs’ thugs.
In 2009, the last major politically focused nationwide uprising in Iran, the Obama Administration failed to unambiguously take the Iranian people’s side, a mistake that President Obama himself has since acknowledged. Today, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is providing Starlink to bypass the regime’s cutoff of demonstrators’ internet access, and President Trump has indicated that military action is on the table to help the Iranian population in their quest for freedom.
The United States must continue to stand with our true friends, the people of Iran. It is sometimes forgotten that Iran under the Shahs was an ally not only of the West, but even of Israel, until the 1979 Islamic Revolution brought the current jihadi regime into power.
If they can bring down the heinous regime that has ruined the lives of generations of Iranians, then overnight, we may see one of our greatest geopolitical foes become a pillar of support for the Western coalition in the region and beyond. Imagine for a moment unleashing 90 million Iranian artists, engineers, doctors and peacemakers on the global stage after they have been oppressed for nearly five decades: the world will be a better place.
Shirin Yadegar is an Iranian-born journalist, publisher, tv host, and mother. Her magazine, LA Mom Magazine, shares expert advice to help parents live a healthier, more meaningful family life.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
After Maduro’s Capture, Iran’s Ayatollahs on Borrowed Time
‘The British [Jews] Are Coming!’
Jew-Hatred on Campus Meets Louis Armstrong
Power Addict Trump Getting High on New Lows
When Social Media Rewrites Jewish Identity
“United for Sydney” Event, Galperin Named AJC Interim Director, Jewish Future Fellowship
UC Irvine Student Government Removes Language Mentioning Modern Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial in IHRD Resolution
The passed resolution has caused controversy and upset Jewish students and groups on campus.
State Senator Scott Wiener to Step Down as Jewish Caucus Co-Chair
The San Francisco Democrat, running to replace Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives, will make the move on Feb. 15.
I Went – A poem for Parsha Bo
This changes everything…
Rain in the Flood, Sodom and Gomorrah and Egypt
A Bisl Torah – Complete Darkness
What does it mean to live in total and complete darkness?
A Moment in Time: “I am a Jew”
American Jewish University Rabbi Brad Artson Begins New Chapter
AJU has announced that Rabbi Artson will be named the Mordecai Kaplan Distinguished Scholar, effective July 1, a position that places him at the heart of the university’s intellectual, spiritual and public-facing life.
Where Service Becomes Story: Sailing the Norwegian Escape
Print Issue: Three Days of Israeliness | January 23, 2026
More than 3,500 participants gathered for the Israeli-American Council’s 10th annual summit, a gathering that happily blurred the line between serious content and Israeli vibes.
Hilary Sheinbaum: Going Dry, Sober Curiosity and Non-Alcoholic Margaritas
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 139
Reflecting on a Giant of Tzedakah, Marvin Schotland, z”l
Marvin Schotland—who passed away Jan. 7 at the age of 78—led the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles for 33 years.
Runner-Up on ‘Survivor,’ Now a Debut Author: Stephen Fishbach’s ‘Escape!‘
The novel centers on Kent Duvall, a faded reality TV star, and a disgraced producer who are offered one last chance at redemption in a competition filmed on a remote island.
Catching Up with Meryl Ain, Author of the Humorous Book of Essays, ‘Remember to Eat’
“I hope that readers laugh, cry, ponder and discuss. I hope they see themselves and people they know in some of the situations and stories.“
This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Let’s Start with the Survivors Among Us
International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not only a time to look back, it is a call to care for those still here.
Israel on Campus Coalition Takes Fellows on a Meaningful Trip to Israel and UAE
Every year, Israel on Campus Coalition, a nonprofit that empowers pro-Israel students to stand up for Israel on campus, takes their fellows on a 10-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
Sephardic and Mizrahi Groups Condemn Wiener’s Genocide Claim
LA-based Iranian-American-Jewish advocacy group, 30 Years After, withdraws support from JPAC until further notice
Life in Black and White
These nostalgic pinwheel cookies are simply delicious. Perhaps you’ll bake them and create special memories for a child in your life.
Pies for Pie Day
These produce-based pies are the perfect addition to any milchig or parve meal.
Table for Five: Bo
Pharaoh’s Refusal
Heroes, Celebrities and Community: Inside the 10th Annual IAC Summit
More than 3,500 participants gathered for the Israeli-American Council’s 10th annual summit, a gathering that happily blurred the line between serious content and Israeli vibes.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.