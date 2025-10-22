The Conservative Republican Jewish Case for Electing Mamdani

There is a strong case for defeating Zohran Mamdani in the November 2025 New York City mayoral race.
From a qualification standpoint, he has none. He continues in the great Democratic tradition of fetishizing well-spoken people who have never held any type of gainful employment. Democrats tend to oscillate between smooth-talking people with the politically correct skin color and rich white liberal billionaires who inherited their wealth. Ted Kennedy, J.B. Pritzker and Gavin Newsom are its most famous plutocrats. Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Zohran Mamdani are its most famous diversity quota celebrities. What unites these candidates is zero private sector experience making, building, or creating anything of value.
On the economic front, Mamdani endorses socialist policies that have failed everywhere and succeeded nowhere. Scandinavian nations with homogenous populations abandoned their democratic socialist models years ago. Low birthrates and economic stagnation have Old Europe decaying into Ancient Europe on the verge of becoming Dead Europe. Outside of the National Football League, not a single model exists that survives because of socialism.
From a Jewish perspective, Mamdani is a nightmare. It may be slightly overstating things to call Ayatollah Mamdani a jihadist, but he certainly sympathizes with them. He has embraced the worst antisemitic rhetoric, including refusing to repudiate calls to “Globalize the Intifada.”
Mamdani’s dilettante existence is wrong for New York City and pretty much any serious entity wanting successful governance.
Yet even conservative Republican Jews can make the case for electing Mamdani mayor. Take this devil’s advocate exercise seriously. Look at the closest alternative.
Conservative Republicans including many Orthodox Jews are seriously considering supporting disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The rationale is that at least Cuomo is an experienced leader who is not a raging antisemite. These facts are as true as they are irrelevant.
Remember Cuomo the Covid Czar. As governor he placed Covid-infected people in nursing homes, resulting in 15,000 innocent elderly nursing home deaths. He took the lead in restrictive policies including outdoor mask mandates, firing unvaccinated state workers, and separating families from their loved ones.
On the Jewish Covid front, Cuomo shut down synagogues and banned people from praying together. Many of those Jewish communities never recovered. Thank heavens enough Orthodox shuls quietly defied his edicts, choosing Hashem over King Andrew.
Cuomo was awful because he was effective. He successfully bullied people. With his younger brother Chris shilling him for him on CNN, Governor Cuomo had an entire network dedicated to implementing his destructive agenda.
As if that were not the opposite of dayenu, his being forced out foisted the even worse Kathy Hochul on the political world. Governor Hochul has let antisemitism run wild on New York college campuses while refusing help from the Trump administration to subdue the antisemites.
Mamdani may be evil, but he is also useless. His constituency is mainly the annoying TikTok cult who dance funny and eat Tide Pods. Mamdani will not be able to get most of his agenda passed.
Mamdani may be evil, but he is also useless. His constituency is mainly the annoying TikTok cult who dance funny and eat Tide Pods. Mamdani will not be able to get most of his agenda passed. His numbers are unrealistic. His policies are unworkable. Unlike with Obamacare, Mamdani will not have a fiercely loyal legislature to prop up his worst impulses.
It took Jimmy Carter to bring the world Ronald Reagan. It took Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to bring America two terms of Donald Trump.
While it would be nice if Republicans rallied around Curtis Sliwa, New York is not ready for him. New York is the heroin junkie that has yet to hit bottom. It took years of failure before a desperate Gotham City finally turned to Rudy Giuliani. Stop trying to reason with people on a suicide mission. The al Qaeda hijackers on 9/11 were willing to obliterate themselves. If the September 11 attacks were not enough to make Mamdani permanently unelectable, then New York City voters truly are too far gone to try and save.
If New York City chooses to join the Caliphate, there are plenty of Florida neighborhoods who would welcome an influx of Jews.
Rather than fear what Mamdani will try and fail to do, remember what Cuomo already did.
It may be crazy to suggest, but the next Gotham mayoral election in 2029 could bring the real solution. A certain two-term Republican President will be unemployed and bored. Drag him off the golf course and fix the city. Orange Man Good. He relishes a challenge, and electing him would make liberals even crazier than the Mamdani voters are now. As a bonus, Orange Man likes Jews and has real successful work experience.
The Conservative Republican Jewish Case for Electing Mamdani
Eric Golub
There is a strong case for defeating Zohran Mamdani in the November 2025 New York City mayoral race.
From a qualification standpoint, he has none. He continues in the great Democratic tradition of fetishizing well-spoken people who have never held any type of gainful employment. Democrats tend to oscillate between smooth-talking people with the politically correct skin color and rich white liberal billionaires who inherited their wealth. Ted Kennedy, J.B. Pritzker and Gavin Newsom are its most famous plutocrats. Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Zohran Mamdani are its most famous diversity quota celebrities. What unites these candidates is zero private sector experience making, building, or creating anything of value.
On the economic front, Mamdani endorses socialist policies that have failed everywhere and succeeded nowhere. Scandinavian nations with homogenous populations abandoned their democratic socialist models years ago. Low birthrates and economic stagnation have Old Europe decaying into Ancient Europe on the verge of becoming Dead Europe. Outside of the National Football League, not a single model exists that survives because of socialism.
From a Jewish perspective, Mamdani is a nightmare. It may be slightly overstating things to call Ayatollah Mamdani a jihadist, but he certainly sympathizes with them. He has embraced the worst antisemitic rhetoric, including refusing to repudiate calls to “Globalize the Intifada.”
Mamdani’s dilettante existence is wrong for New York City and pretty much any serious entity wanting successful governance.
Yet even conservative Republican Jews can make the case for electing Mamdani mayor. Take this devil’s advocate exercise seriously. Look at the closest alternative.
Conservative Republicans including many Orthodox Jews are seriously considering supporting disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The rationale is that at least Cuomo is an experienced leader who is not a raging antisemite. These facts are as true as they are irrelevant.
Remember Cuomo the Covid Czar. As governor he placed Covid-infected people in nursing homes, resulting in 15,000 innocent elderly nursing home deaths. He took the lead in restrictive policies including outdoor mask mandates, firing unvaccinated state workers, and separating families from their loved ones.
On the Jewish Covid front, Cuomo shut down synagogues and banned people from praying together. Many of those Jewish communities never recovered. Thank heavens enough Orthodox shuls quietly defied his edicts, choosing Hashem over King Andrew.
Cuomo was awful because he was effective. He successfully bullied people. With his younger brother Chris shilling him for him on CNN, Governor Cuomo had an entire network dedicated to implementing his destructive agenda.
As if that were not the opposite of dayenu, his being forced out foisted the even worse Kathy Hochul on the political world. Governor Hochul has let antisemitism run wild on New York college campuses while refusing help from the Trump administration to subdue the antisemites.
Mamdani may be evil, but he is also useless. His constituency is mainly the annoying TikTok cult who dance funny and eat Tide Pods. Mamdani will not be able to get most of his agenda passed. His numbers are unrealistic. His policies are unworkable. Unlike with Obamacare, Mamdani will not have a fiercely loyal legislature to prop up his worst impulses.
It took Jimmy Carter to bring the world Ronald Reagan. It took Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to bring America two terms of Donald Trump.
While it would be nice if Republicans rallied around Curtis Sliwa, New York is not ready for him. New York is the heroin junkie that has yet to hit bottom. It took years of failure before a desperate Gotham City finally turned to Rudy Giuliani. Stop trying to reason with people on a suicide mission. The al Qaeda hijackers on 9/11 were willing to obliterate themselves. If the September 11 attacks were not enough to make Mamdani permanently unelectable, then New York City voters truly are too far gone to try and save.
If New York City chooses to join the Caliphate, there are plenty of Florida neighborhoods who would welcome an influx of Jews.
Rather than fear what Mamdani will try and fail to do, remember what Cuomo already did.
It may be crazy to suggest, but the next Gotham mayoral election in 2029 could bring the real solution. A certain two-term Republican President will be unemployed and bored. Drag him off the golf course and fix the city. Orange Man Good. He relishes a challenge, and electing him would make liberals even crazier than the Mamdani voters are now. As a bonus, Orange Man likes Jews and has real successful work experience.
Eric Golub is a retired stockbrokerage and oil professional living in Los Angeles.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Shabbat Joy — Moroccan Fish with Leeks and Peppers
The Conservative Republican Jewish Case for Electing Mamdani
A Guide to Living Textually: Ilana Kurshan’s ‘Children of the Book’
‘Ancient Child’ Finds Matisyahu in a Reflective Mood
Dennis Holt: Tribute to a Mensch
What SJP’s Applause for Hamas Street Executions Tells Us
‘Unspoken’ Confronts the Hidden Lives of LGBTQ Teens in Orthodox Communities
In “Unspoken,” director and producer Jeremy Borison tells the story of Noam (Charlie Korman), a closeted teenager growing up in a modern Orthodox community.
Local Jewish Flotilla Participant Speaks Out
David Adler spent one month at sea and a weekend in Israeli detention as a participant in the Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted earlier this month by Israel.
Sinai’s Simchat Torah Party Celebrates Hostages’ Homecoming
When Sinai Temple’s Simchat Torah Festival took place on Oct. 14, there was plenty to rejoice.
Rock Legends and Executives Take the Stage at Ambassadors of Peace Gala
It was CCFP’s seventh annual Ambassadors of Peace gala, honoring figures in entertainment who have been influential in opposing antisemitism and creating dialogue about peace and understanding through art.
The White House and the Beginning of Wisdom
American leaders have long had an affinity for that first of the Five Books of Moses.
Ten Secrets to Academic Success | Become an Identity Zionist — Whether or Not You’re Jewish
Tenth in a series
Tribute to Rabbi Moshe Hauer zt”l
Yehei zichro baruch — may his memory be a blessing.
Strolling Among the Redwood
Day of the Living
When we embrace the temporal nature of our time on this physical plane, there is freedom to be found.
A Bisl Torah — Anticipatory Grief
Amidst our own pain, prior or during our various stages of life, we will still find room to see new beginnings.
A Creative Community for Human Connection
Sometimes, the most creative act of a creative community is to gather people under the stars and enable the magic of human connection.
Rosner’s Domain | Gaza Celebration, Gaza Hangover
A week after the celebration of a war’s end and the liberation of hostages, a sober reality has sunk in.
Gaza War Far from Over
While Trump deserves immense credit for the release of the surviving hostages, there’s little question that he and most observers dramatically overestimated how much progress had been made to a broader peace.
The Hostages’ Return: The Neuroscience of an Embrace
As hostages reunite with their loved ones, the collapse into each other’s arms reveals more than relief.
Muhammad’s Mayor
For Zohran Mamdani and his Islamist-Marxist allies, peace will bring no peace to the Middle East without the end of a Jewish presence in the region. Does he feel the same way about the five boroughs of New York?
Unloving Italy? On the Italian Hysteria over Israel
It’s difficult to unlove Italy, but will the national surge in antisemitism make it necessary?
Recognizing Palestine: The Echo of 1948 at Sharm El Sheikh
In 1948, Israel’s founders chose to say “yes” to partition despite the sacrifices it required, reserving the name “Palestine” for their anticipated Arab neighbor.
Dwayne Johnson Is Rock Solid In ‘The Smashing Machine’
Johnson excels in the role that could earn him an Oscar for Best Actor.
Over All of These
Jews have always celebrated the Torah, even in the worst of times.
The Secret to Jewish Resilience? We Hate Endings
We’ve endured for so long because we’ve always had reasons to continue our story, things to look forward to, moments to begin anew.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.