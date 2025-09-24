How Not to Respond to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk took place this Sunday; chances are the only things you know about it are that Erika Kirk gave a graceful, heartfelt speech; Tucker Carlson blew a dogwhistle; and President Trump joked-not-joked that he genuinely hates his political opponents. I watched the entire event, and it struck me as a pivotal moment that will impact American politics for decades to come.
And I am terrified — not primarily by the dangers of Christian nationalism itself (though those are real), but by the likelihood that well-meaning people in the Jewish community are going to bungle their response to it and to the political juggernaut that has burst onto the scene.
Most Jews don’t understand what is taking shape in Christian America. They fear it, conflate its diverse voices and want to denounce it with great moral force, as if that will somehow make it all go away. They think that if they call it “White Christian Nationalism,” condemn every comment Charlie Kirk ever made (real, fake or distorted), and label the entire movement irredeemably racist, then kind-hearted Americans will push back at it. But none of that will happen, will it?
Dan Williams, a philosopher at the University of Sussex, well expressed such confusion:
“Watching the Charlie Kirk memorial, I’m struck by how extremely culturally distant I feel from this world. Everything about it feels alien — the aesthetics, symbolism, music, rituals, mythology, gurus, ideas and norms. It feels like being exposed to the cultural and symbolic universe of a distant tribe.”
Humility is a good starting place for American Jews. Rabbis, communal leaders, philanthropists, Jewish professionals — I beg you: hit the pause button. Put aside the old Jewish advocacy playbook, just for a moment. Listen. Read. Engage with people who truly come from a different cultural and spiritual universe than your own.
If you watched the memorial service closely, you could hear four distinct voices:
Erika Kirk
Erika Kirk spoke with composure and grace. She thanked supporters for their prayers, reflected on her marriage, framed Charlie’s death in Christian terms and emphasized hope in eternal life. Crucially, she publicly forgave Tyler Robinson — the 22-year-old man accused of killing her husband. She said, “That young man, I forgive him,” invoking Jesus’ words: “On the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’” She also said: “My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.” “The answer to hate,” she said, “is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”
Jack Posobiec
Jack Posobiec, a controversial far-right commentator and longtime Kirk ally, leaned heavily into spiritual warfare rhetoric. He likened Charlie Kirk to Moses, saying he “brought us to the promised land,” and argued that the activist’s killing will save “Western civilization” by “returning the people to Almighty God.” He urged the crowd to engage in “spiritual warfare” on Kirk’s behalf and to “put on the full armor of God.” Our very own Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff to the President, sounded a similarly combative note. In the days to come, will we hear more of Erika Kirk’s forgiveness or Jack Posobiec’s retributive politics?
JD Vance
Vice President JD Vance delivered a confession of sorts — a rare admission of how private his faith has often been. He said: “I always felt a little uncomfortable talking about my faith in public. As much as I love the Lord, and as much as it was an important part of my life, I have talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public life.” His words undoubtedly presage a renewed Christian pride and accompanying public professions of faith.
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson, unsurprisingly, played the role of provocateur. His remarks ridiculed “the hummus-eating people” who, in his telling, mocked traditional Christian faith. He pivoted to the crucifixion, charging that the death of Jesus had been “a deliberate act” by those who hated God’s truth, implying that Charlie Kirk was the victim of the same. The dogwhistles were unmistakable. His voice, too, represents a small but growing segment of the Christian right.
All of these disparate voices were present on Sunday, and will compete for influence within the Christian national movement and for the hearts and minds of Americans.
Here’s my advice to Jewish leaders:
Don’t lump them all together. Some are conciliatory and respect our democratic values, others do not. Some we can work with, others we cannot. Instead, study up on the various branches and schools of thought. Go on a listening tour and talk to the key voices in the movement. Who are the Erika Kirks within the movement and how can we strengthen our ties to them?
Don’t engage in “offense archeology” and dig up and denounce every problematic statement from Christian figures. Those days of keeping problematic voices on the margins are over. You will only isolate yourself and the Jewish community, not the intended target of your moral condemnation. Instead, try to understand the entirety of their philosophies and approaches to politics, and then decide whether we should get to know them or keep them at arm’s length.
Don’t slam their public professions of faith, even if they make you uncomfortable. A public figure has every right to share their faith, as long as they don’t deploy the coercive power of the state. Instead, welcome their voices of faith. They are filling the moral vacuum that has set into our society. Jewish leaders should add their own professions of faith to the mix of public voices.
We are in for a major shift in American politics. Now is the time to understand it, not condemn it and ourselves to the margins.
David Bernstein is the Founder and CEO of the North American Values Institute (NAVI).
How Not to Respond to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service
David Bernstein
The memorial service for Charlie Kirk took place this Sunday; chances are the only things you know about it are that Erika Kirk gave a graceful, heartfelt speech; Tucker Carlson blew a dogwhistle; and President Trump joked-not-joked that he genuinely hates his political opponents. I watched the entire event, and it struck me as a pivotal moment that will impact American politics for decades to come.
And I am terrified — not primarily by the dangers of Christian nationalism itself (though those are real), but by the likelihood that well-meaning people in the Jewish community are going to bungle their response to it and to the political juggernaut that has burst onto the scene.
Most Jews don’t understand what is taking shape in Christian America. They fear it, conflate its diverse voices and want to denounce it with great moral force, as if that will somehow make it all go away. They think that if they call it “White Christian Nationalism,” condemn every comment Charlie Kirk ever made (real, fake or distorted), and label the entire movement irredeemably racist, then kind-hearted Americans will push back at it. But none of that will happen, will it?
Dan Williams, a philosopher at the University of Sussex, well expressed such confusion:
“Watching the Charlie Kirk memorial, I’m struck by how extremely culturally distant I feel from this world. Everything about it feels alien — the aesthetics, symbolism, music, rituals, mythology, gurus, ideas and norms. It feels like being exposed to the cultural and symbolic universe of a distant tribe.”
Humility is a good starting place for American Jews. Rabbis, communal leaders, philanthropists, Jewish professionals — I beg you: hit the pause button. Put aside the old Jewish advocacy playbook, just for a moment. Listen. Read. Engage with people who truly come from a different cultural and spiritual universe than your own.
If you watched the memorial service closely, you could hear four distinct voices:
Erika Kirk
Erika Kirk spoke with composure and grace. She thanked supporters for their prayers, reflected on her marriage, framed Charlie’s death in Christian terms and emphasized hope in eternal life. Crucially, she publicly forgave Tyler Robinson — the 22-year-old man accused of killing her husband. She said, “That young man, I forgive him,” invoking Jesus’ words: “On the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’” She also said: “My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.” “The answer to hate,” she said, “is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”
Jack Posobiec
Jack Posobiec, a controversial far-right commentator and longtime Kirk ally, leaned heavily into spiritual warfare rhetoric. He likened Charlie Kirk to Moses, saying he “brought us to the promised land,” and argued that the activist’s killing will save “Western civilization” by “returning the people to Almighty God.” He urged the crowd to engage in “spiritual warfare” on Kirk’s behalf and to “put on the full armor of God.” Our very own Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff to the President, sounded a similarly combative note. In the days to come, will we hear more of Erika Kirk’s forgiveness or Jack Posobiec’s retributive politics?
JD Vance
Vice President JD Vance delivered a confession of sorts — a rare admission of how private his faith has often been. He said: “I always felt a little uncomfortable talking about my faith in public. As much as I love the Lord, and as much as it was an important part of my life, I have talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public life.” His words undoubtedly presage a renewed Christian pride and accompanying public professions of faith.
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson, unsurprisingly, played the role of provocateur. His remarks ridiculed “the hummus-eating people” who, in his telling, mocked traditional Christian faith. He pivoted to the crucifixion, charging that the death of Jesus had been “a deliberate act” by those who hated God’s truth, implying that Charlie Kirk was the victim of the same. The dogwhistles were unmistakable. His voice, too, represents a small but growing segment of the Christian right.
All of these disparate voices were present on Sunday, and will compete for influence within the Christian national movement and for the hearts and minds of Americans.
Here’s my advice to Jewish leaders:
Don’t lump them all together. Some are conciliatory and respect our democratic values, others do not. Some we can work with, others we cannot. Instead, study up on the various branches and schools of thought. Go on a listening tour and talk to the key voices in the movement. Who are the Erika Kirks within the movement and how can we strengthen our ties to them?
Don’t engage in “offense archeology” and dig up and denounce every problematic statement from Christian figures. Those days of keeping problematic voices on the margins are over. You will only isolate yourself and the Jewish community, not the intended target of your moral condemnation. Instead, try to understand the entirety of their philosophies and approaches to politics, and then decide whether we should get to know them or keep them at arm’s length.
Don’t slam their public professions of faith, even if they make you uncomfortable. A public figure has every right to share their faith, as long as they don’t deploy the coercive power of the state. Instead, welcome their voices of faith. They are filling the moral vacuum that has set into our society. Jewish leaders should add their own professions of faith to the mix of public voices.
We are in for a major shift in American politics. Now is the time to understand it, not condemn it and ourselves to the margins.
David Bernstein is the Founder and CEO of the North American Values Institute (NAVI).
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
How Not to Respond to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service
Living as Jews in Latin America After Oct. 7
On These High Holy Days, Rabbis Must Restore Jews’ Faith in Israel
Our Sacred Promise
Investing in Israel is No Longer About Charity
Recognition Sans Reality: How and Why the West Capitulates to Hamas
The Big Sorry: Atoning All Year
Guilt, despite its bad name, is actually good for me. Like regret and remorse and shame over my wrongdoings, guilt can be instructive and downright motivational.
Jonah, the Dovish Divine
Despite a year full of distance, imperfections, disappointment, perhaps even betrayal of our very nature, on Yom Kippur we are all doves, possessing the ability to, in the end, return home.
The Oys of Yiddish
One reason my wife and I never learned Yiddish was that our families didn’t want us to. Yiddish was only spoken when they tried to hide things from us.
Two-State Delusions
Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and the other Western leaders who made this proposal know that calling for a Palestinian state has as much likelihood of success as proposing a U.N. mission to Jupiter.
Appreciation: A Tool for Impossible Times
Appreciation may be the tool we need to hold many truths, build bridges, and begin a path toward healing.
Should We Add Something Positive When Asking for Forgiveness?
Mentioning the good stuff is a reminder that we have it in us, that we’re capable of the final step in the process of repentance—committing to not repeating the same mistakes.
Book of Life – A B’Sefer Chayim Poem
I know about books…
The Real Free Speech Martyr is Charlie Kirk, Not Jimmy Kimmel
What’s noteworthy about Charlie Kirk is that even his biggest critics have acknowledged that he was fearless in engaging with the “other side.”
Rosh Hashanah and the Cyrus Accords: Vision and Hope for a New Middle East
The intersection of Rosh Hashanah and Reza Pahlavi’s advocacy is more than coincidence—it is a convergence of hope, a reminder that history bends toward renewal when guided by courageous hearts.
Nihilism, the New Normal
We are embarking on the golden age of political violence. Sacco and Vanzetti, American anarchists of yesteryear, have new acolytes.
The Hope That Baseball Offers
If anyone can win in the ultra-competitive sport of baseball, maybe we can also overcome the seemingly insurmountable challenges of life in these dark times.
The Jewish Case for Hope Amid History’s Darkness
Judaism refuses to let despair be the final chapter. The messianic hope is not naïve optimism but an act of spiritual defiance. To proclaim that history has meaning in the face of apparent meaninglessness is a form of courage.
The ‘Jewish Nose’ Insult Is Back Again in D.C.
Jokes about Jewish noses are not funny and they are clearly antisemitic.
Arbitariness – Thoughts on Torah Portion Nitzavim 2025
Points of Return – Teshuvah as Working Things Through with Others – Thought on the Shabbat Before Rosh Ha-Shanah 2025
A Plea to Pope Leo: Condemn the Antisemitism of Candace Owens
As antisemitism rises again — and as figures who claim Catholic identity trivialize Hitler and vilify Jews — it is incumbent upon you to speak with moral thunder.
Silence Is Complicity: The Rot at the Heart of Jinsta Influence
Let us speak plainly: many of these influencers are not advocates. They are actors. They cry on cue, curate their grief and sell Jewish tragedy as content. They master the algorithm, not the fight.
Rabbis of LA | 40 Years Down and Many to Go for Rabbi Muskin
“Whenever there is a communal issue, our concept is, ‘let’s try doing it as a community.’ Not just Young Israel. Young Israel is one piece of it.”
AJRCA Accreditation, Autism in Entertainment, iCenter Workshop
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Athens, Sparta and Jerusalem: Why Netanyahu’s ‘Super Sparta’ Shouldn’t Surprise Us
The tension between Athens and Sparta, openness and fortification, building and defending, has been with the Jewish people from Tanakh through Jabotinsky and into the present moment.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.