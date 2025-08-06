What Do You See?

The thoughts and feelings that arise for you as you look at this photo of Evyatar David will tell you a lot about yourself.
They may make you want to look away. I don’t blame you.
They may provoke a reflexive response: “Yes, this is awful—but what about the (name your figure) of Palestinians killed since October 7?” You may feel compelled to “balance” your grief, to start thinking like an accountant, as if all numbers are morally equivalent—as if all integers are the same, even those that include Hamas fighters.
You may feel, as many now do, that Evyatar somehow deserves his fate—that Hamas, as the self-appointed voice of oppressed peoples everywhere, has done the world a kind of moral good.
Or perhaps you’ll retreat into the moral cowardice of abstraction: “All war is wrong. All killing is immoral.”
You may not feel anything. That’s understandable too. We all have lives—deadlines, dishes to wash, birthdays to remember. And grief, especially grief that doesn’t immediately belong to us, is hard to hold.
I can only say what this photo makes me feel.
It makes me feel like the world has gone insane.
Evyatar David is twenty-three. He had just finished his military service when, on October 7, he went to the Nova music festival—a peace festival near the Gaza border. A celebration of joy, music, and coexistence. He’s an artist, a dancer, by all accounts a gentle soul.
That’s where they took him. That’s where Hamas came storming in—on paragliders, pickup trucks, and motorcycles—and began executing young people one by one. Some were shot while hiding. Some were raped and tortured before being killed. Some were burned alive.
Evyatar was dragged into Gaza. His family had no word from him for over a year—until Hamas released a propaganda video this August, showing his emaciated form and the horror he endures. In the footage, he is forced to dig what he believes is his own grave. His parents approved the release of the clip, hoping the world would wake up to the barbarity of what is happening.
And the world?
The world has responded by… wait for it—threatening Israel.
France, England, Australia, among others, are now pressuring Israel to accept a Palestinian state in the middle of a hostage crisis, thereby rewarding Hamas before the hostages, including Evyatar, are even accounted for. What incentive, then, does Hamas have to release them?
What message does the world send when hostage-taking leads to international recognition?
And no, the Palestinian Authority is not a viable alternative. In Gaza, it has no presence. The last time it held power there, in 2007, its members were thrown from rooftops by Hamas. In the West Bank, it’s corrupt and feeble. The fantasy that the PA could replace Hamas is just that—a fantasy designed to appease Western consciences.
This is what undoes me: not just the cruelty of Hamas, but the moral collapse of the world that now strengthens Hamas, feeds it, praises it, and amplifies its lies.
Much of the world has aligned—overtly or tacitly—with actual genocidal actors. That is not hyperbole. Hamas is not a resistance movement. It is a terror regime that wouldn’t hesitate to throw you off a rooftop if you were gay. It would take your rainbow flag, your liberal ideals, your open-minded slogans—and vanish you without a trace. There are no pride marches in Gaza. There are no human rights commissions in Hamas tunnels.
Do you know what Israel has done in this war—what no other army in modern history has attempted?
• It has dropped leaflets, made phone calls, and sent text messages urging civilians to flee before airstrikes—sacrificing military advantage in an effort to preserve the lives of Gazans, while endangering the lives of its own sons and daughters—many of whom have been killed or maimed in the process.
• It has paused fighting to allow humanitarian corridors to open, and coordinated with enemy-aligned organizations to deliver aid.
• It has provided food, fuel, electricity, and clean water to Gaza—often knowing that Hamas would steal and resell it.
• It has allowed polio vaccines, incubators, and medical equipment into enemy territory—while Hamas hoards medicine and blocks civilians from evacuating.
• It created an interactive map to help civilians avoid combat zones. It operates a humanitarian hotline. It warns. It waits.
And still, Israel is portrayed as the genocidal aggressor.
Yes, mistakes have been made. Some of them grievous. But to equate those mistakes with the deliberate, gleeful atrocities of Hamas is not “balance”—it’s moral collapse.
Yes, mistakes have been made. Some of them grievous. But to equate those mistakes with the deliberate, gleeful atrocities of Hamas is not “balance”—it’s moral collapse.
Hamas hides in tunnels and behind children. It stores rockets in schools and mosques. It builds its command centers under hospitals. Then it films the aftermath, and the world shares the footage stripped of context, stripped of truth, stripped of who began this war and how.
And that’s the horror of this photo of Evyatar—not just what it shows, but what it reveals.
It shows you someone’s son, someone’s brother, someone’s friend—taken from a festival of peace, dragged into a tunnel by men who vowed to kill Jews wherever they may be.
And it reveals the people—people I’ve worked with, people I once trusted—who now offer Hamas their sympathy, their platforms, their diplomacy. It doesn’t matter if it’s explicit or not. At this point, succor is succor.
It’s as if the Earth itself is slipping off its axis. Like the gravitational laws that once governed human decency have been suspended. Like we are floating toward a place where nothing means anything—where murderers are heroes and those risking their lives to save victims are erased.
Look at this photo once more.
Then look inward.
Ask yourself what you feel. And what you believe.
Because this isn’t just about Israel. This is about whether humanity is still capable of distinguishing good from evil. Whether ethics can still survive political fashion.
Whether, when given the chance, you looked—and whether you saw what I saw.
May all the kidnaped victims return home, may all the innocents be made safe and free, and may we soon enter an era of true peace —far from a mere cessation of war.
Peter Himmelman is a Grammy and Emmy nominated performer, songwriter, film composer, visual artist and award-winning author.
What Do You See?
Peter Himmelman
The thoughts and feelings that arise for you as you look at this photo of Evyatar David will tell you a lot about yourself.
They may make you want to look away. I don’t blame you.
They may provoke a reflexive response: “Yes, this is awful—but what about the (name your figure) of Palestinians killed since October 7?” You may feel compelled to “balance” your grief, to start thinking like an accountant, as if all numbers are morally equivalent—as if all integers are the same, even those that include Hamas fighters.
You may feel, as many now do, that Evyatar somehow deserves his fate—that Hamas, as the self-appointed voice of oppressed peoples everywhere, has done the world a kind of moral good.
Or perhaps you’ll retreat into the moral cowardice of abstraction: “All war is wrong. All killing is immoral.”
You may not feel anything. That’s understandable too. We all have lives—deadlines, dishes to wash, birthdays to remember. And grief, especially grief that doesn’t immediately belong to us, is hard to hold.
I can only say what this photo makes me feel.
It makes me feel like the world has gone insane.
Evyatar David is twenty-three. He had just finished his military service when, on October 7, he went to the Nova music festival—a peace festival near the Gaza border. A celebration of joy, music, and coexistence. He’s an artist, a dancer, by all accounts a gentle soul.
That’s where they took him. That’s where Hamas came storming in—on paragliders, pickup trucks, and motorcycles—and began executing young people one by one. Some were shot while hiding. Some were raped and tortured before being killed. Some were burned alive.
Evyatar was dragged into Gaza. His family had no word from him for over a year—until Hamas released a propaganda video this August, showing his emaciated form and the horror he endures. In the footage, he is forced to dig what he believes is his own grave. His parents approved the release of the clip, hoping the world would wake up to the barbarity of what is happening.
And the world?
The world has responded by… wait for it—threatening Israel.
France, England, Australia, among others, are now pressuring Israel to accept a Palestinian state in the middle of a hostage crisis, thereby rewarding Hamas before the hostages, including Evyatar, are even accounted for. What incentive, then, does Hamas have to release them?
What message does the world send when hostage-taking leads to international recognition?
And no, the Palestinian Authority is not a viable alternative. In Gaza, it has no presence. The last time it held power there, in 2007, its members were thrown from rooftops by Hamas. In the West Bank, it’s corrupt and feeble. The fantasy that the PA could replace Hamas is just that—a fantasy designed to appease Western consciences.
This is what undoes me: not just the cruelty of Hamas, but the moral collapse of the world that now strengthens Hamas, feeds it, praises it, and amplifies its lies.
Much of the world has aligned—overtly or tacitly—with actual genocidal actors. That is not hyperbole. Hamas is not a resistance movement. It is a terror regime that wouldn’t hesitate to throw you off a rooftop if you were gay. It would take your rainbow flag, your liberal ideals, your open-minded slogans—and vanish you without a trace. There are no pride marches in Gaza. There are no human rights commissions in Hamas tunnels.
Do you know what Israel has done in this war—what no other army in modern history has attempted?
• It has dropped leaflets, made phone calls, and sent text messages urging civilians to flee before airstrikes—sacrificing military advantage in an effort to preserve the lives of Gazans, while endangering the lives of its own sons and daughters—many of whom have been killed or maimed in the process.
• It has paused fighting to allow humanitarian corridors to open, and coordinated with enemy-aligned organizations to deliver aid.
• It has provided food, fuel, electricity, and clean water to Gaza—often knowing that Hamas would steal and resell it.
• It has allowed polio vaccines, incubators, and medical equipment into enemy territory—while Hamas hoards medicine and blocks civilians from evacuating.
• It created an interactive map to help civilians avoid combat zones. It operates a humanitarian hotline. It warns. It waits.
And still, Israel is portrayed as the genocidal aggressor.
Yes, mistakes have been made. Some of them grievous. But to equate those mistakes with the deliberate, gleeful atrocities of Hamas is not “balance”—it’s moral collapse.
Hamas hides in tunnels and behind children. It stores rockets in schools and mosques. It builds its command centers under hospitals. Then it films the aftermath, and the world shares the footage stripped of context, stripped of truth, stripped of who began this war and how.
And that’s the horror of this photo of Evyatar—not just what it shows, but what it reveals.
It shows you someone’s son, someone’s brother, someone’s friend—taken from a festival of peace, dragged into a tunnel by men who vowed to kill Jews wherever they may be.
And it reveals the people—people I’ve worked with, people I once trusted—who now offer Hamas their sympathy, their platforms, their diplomacy. It doesn’t matter if it’s explicit or not. At this point, succor is succor.
It’s as if the Earth itself is slipping off its axis. Like the gravitational laws that once governed human decency have been suspended. Like we are floating toward a place where nothing means anything—where murderers are heroes and those risking their lives to save victims are erased.
Look at this photo once more.
Then look inward.
Ask yourself what you feel. And what you believe.
Because this isn’t just about Israel. This is about whether humanity is still capable of distinguishing good from evil. Whether ethics can still survive political fashion.
Whether, when given the chance, you looked—and whether you saw what I saw.
May all the kidnaped victims return home, may all the innocents be made safe and free, and may we soon enter an era of true peace —far from a mere cessation of war.
Peter Himmelman is a Grammy and Emmy nominated performer, songwriter, film composer, visual artist and award-winning author.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
The Day the Jewish Star Shone Bright in Court
Israel, the Jew Among the Nations
How My Gaza Column Got Interrupted
Bike4Chai: A Movement of Hope and Heart
Why I Didn’t Call Him an Antisemite
Israel Lost the Narrative—and Its Moral Voice
Rosner’s Domain | Circle the Wagons or Reflect?
Responsibility means defending yourself — while also asking, with honesty, what you may have done to give those enemies an opening.
What Do You See?
The thoughts and feelings that arise for you as you look at this photo of Evyatar David will tell you a lot about yourself.
Hunger War Games
We are witnessing the triumph of starvation porn. One side in Gaza flaunts the emaciated body of the Jew it is torturing underground, while the other side, the Jews, are condemned as monstrous starvers of innocents.
‘Old Isaiah’ and Proud Patriotic Judaism
Brandeis’ work on behalf of Zionism was not to the detriment of his American patriotism.
Restoring Zionist Values
Ultimately, Kallach’s goal for Netzach Israel — and for the entire nation — is clear: to restart the Jewish state.
Ending the Roller Coaster Ride
Will we ever disembark from this roller coaster of hope and despair? While it is undeniable that Hamas is the biggest obstacle to peace, can Netanyahu finally forge a hostage deal, a ceasefire and a day-after plan?
Rewarding Terror Only Fuels More Bloodshed
Israel has made painful concessions in pursuit of peace. What it cannot accept—and what no democracy should accept—is legitimizing a terror state that rejects coexistence and seeks its destruction.
The War Israel Can’t Win
The outrage that much of the international community has directed at Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza has caused the Jewish state’s already sub-optimal international reputation to plummet even further to near-pariah status.
Israel’s Only NASCAR Driver Is Having a Huge Summer
Alon Day finds the NASCAR circuit so friendly, he feels safer in North Carolina than he would in New York.
Did a Family Frame a Woman with Murder?
Karen Read, 45, charged with murdering her boyfriend by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the freezing cold, was found not guilty last month.
The First Viral “Famine”: How Hamas & Its Enablers Weaponize Humanitarian Suffering to Protect a Terror Regime
This is not a famine born of Israeli tactics. It’s a campaign orchestrated by Hamas—enabled by a credulous press and institutions like the BBC and New York Times.
Researchers Say Very Few Professors are Anti-Israel—Should We Believe Them?
What can we make of a new Brandeis University study suggesting that few college faculty are hostile to Israel or Jews despite clear evidence of a campus climate that feels profoundly unsafe for Jewish students?
Tisha B’Av: Can We Find Pride in Grief?
Those disasters and tragedies were all too real, but so was the resilience and the faith that enabled us to prevail and keep the Jewish flame alive.
Sydney Sweeney Saga: The Ugly Truth of Physical Beauty
What’s wrong with admitting the scientific fact that our physical traits come from our genes?
The Rock Star’s Jewish Star
We now have a better appreciation for why Billy Joel understood human longing and disappointment better than most.
Grief and the Road to Resilience
We know that our tears are not in vain; they are the very foundation of a better future.
“Good Showbiz” Meets Good Shabbos at Eli Leonard’s Hilarious New Show
For comic Eli Leonard, being Jewish in America means never forgetting that his world is a business and he better make us laugh.
Learning Torah in Glasgow, or What Caused the Destruction of the Temple?
The emotional detachment, the elitism, the inability to embrace the other and the different – all these led to the moral and social collapse that preceded the physical destruction.
Rebuke and the Bitter Water
At the Jordan, Moses, in his final interchange with God is rebuked. What behavior prompted it?
Memory Embrace: A Monumental Act of Remembrance and Justice in Brest
It is the culmination of a two-decade effort to restore dignity to a sacred site that was destroyed by the Nazis and paved over by the Soviets. The monument, built from recovered headstones, now stands as a public act of remembrance and reclamation.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.