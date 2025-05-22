Response to Dan Senor: American Jewry in the Balance

When Dan Senor, host of the popular “Call Me Back” podcast, recently gave his much- anticipated two-part address on the State of World Jewry at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, many folks were expecting him to concentrate on Israel. Senor had something different in mind. Stating that “Israel is going to be fine,” he focused instead on “the future of American Jewish life” which he believes “hangs in the balance.” Even Rabbi David Ingber of the Bronfman Center at 92NY, his discussion partner in the second part, was taken by surprise at Senor’s direction, calling it a “curveball” from his usual focus.

Having spent the past ten years writing, teaching, and speaking in the Jewish space, I was elated to see Senor use his powerful voice to sound an alarm bell about American Judaism. He spoke passionately of the importance of leading a Jewish life here, and the need for more funding for the types of institutions that facilitate this direction such as Jewish day schools and summer camps.

It was clear from Senor’s remarks that his talk was directed toward America’s religiously liberal community, who by far outnumber Orthodox Jews. Religiously liberal Jews are a diverse bunch ranging from those with fairly traditional religious practices to purely “cultural” Jews who side-step all Jewish ritual. By and large, they are proud to be Jewish and have a strong Jewish identity. This was true even prior to October 7, 2023. But all studies show that for most, the practice of Judaism is not a prime focus.

Eight months after the Hamas massacre, a survey by JFNA showed that many unengaged or loosely engaged Jews were seeking a more meaningful connection to Jewish life. This phenomenon has been referred to as “The Surge.” Whether we will see a lasting impact remains to be seen. With prominent leaders like Senor calling for action, there is still a window of opportunity. But will religious and lay leaders take the necessary steps to maximize this opportunity?

In recent decades, partisan politics have become far too prominent a part of Jewish life at the expense of practicing Judaism. Jewish institutions, including synagogues, often feature programming devoted to universalized applications of tikkun olam and hot-button political issues at the expense of strengthening norms of Jewish observance. This is understandable because for many Jews, even those who are affiliated, tikkun olam is how they express their Judaism. The current reality was best expressed by a Federation employee who told me a few years back that topics surrounding Jewish ritual just do not bring in the crowds.

I’m all for tikkun olam even though its universalized application today in the United States is a fairly recent development in Jewish history. But if continuity of a vibrant religiously liberal Jewish community is the goal, we need more.

Children need consistent exposure to Jewish ritual and families need to be taught why providing this consistency is important. Neither tikkun olam nor political advocacy for causes that many claim to be their expression of Judaism will ensure Judaism’s survival in America outside of Orthodoxy. Along these lines, Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz’s beautiful new book, “The Case for Dual Loyalty,” demonstrates why we need to put greater emphasis on Jewish interests, a point Senor also raised in his talk.

Leaders of the religiously liberal Jewish communities in this country must give careful thought to the following question: If life is analogized to a “pie,” how do we persuade Jews to devote a larger slice to Jewish practice?

I do not underestimate the challenges this question poses. We live in a culturally Christian nation that does not operate on Jewish time. Even for those Jews who want their children to have some exposure to Jewish practice, there are many competing activities that pull families in opposite directions. It is also true that many families are also just trying to get through their days and are not thinking about the importance of Jewish continuity one way or the other.

In the United States, Jewish continuity requires that we raise Jewish children who are not only knowledgeable about, but also invested in, Jewish observance. Although meeting this challenge is not easy, a good start would be paying more attention to the need for a re-set, as Senor has done so thoughtfully. One thing is clear: the future of American Judaism depends on whether we can successfully persuade more Jews to consume a larger slice of that delicious pie we call Jewish tradition.

Roberta Rosenthal Kwall is law professor, author and Jewish educator with a focus on American Judaism. Her books include “Polarized: Why American Jews are Divided and What to do About It” (forthcoming, Bloomsbury Press); “Remix Judaism: Transmitting Tradition in a Diverse World” (Rowman & Littlefield, 2020), “The Myth of the Cultural Jew” (Oxford, 2015) and “The Soul of Creativity” (Stanford, 2010).