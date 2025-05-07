What VE DAY Means for America and Its Jews

On May 8th the world will mark the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day. The defeat of Nazi Germany by the allied forces marked a historic moment, not only ending the Second World War in Europe but ultimately ending the genocide of European Jewry.

On a personal note, my parents, who themselves had escaped the hand of Hitler, would come to the United States in 1938. Wanting to make sure that I as a very young child would remember VE Day, we joined all our neighbors on that May date in 1945, decorating our bikes and wagons in red, white, and blue, waving the American flag as we paraded around our Richmond, Virginia community.

These past eight decades would be the most transformative in modern Jewish history, as Jews not only confronted the horrors of the Shoah but had the opportunity to reclaim Jewish sovereignty with the establishment of the State of Israel.

Historians have described the succeeding years as one of Jewish exceptionalism, as the lessons of the Holocaust would create an international recognition concerning the standing and status of Jews. The founding of Israel would give to Jews a renewed sense of hope and pride. At the outset of this new moment in time Israel would be seen by governments as an essential and appropriate response to the events of 1933-1945.

Jewish leaders fully appreciated the necessity of unpacking the social and political forces that contributed to the rise in the 20th century of authoritarian leaders. Realizing that there may well be future autocratic leaders like Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini, the AJC in 1950 funded the research leading to the publication of the “The Authoritarian Personality.”

In the aftermath of nearly half a century of death and destruction, a type of democratic renaissance would emerge covering the second half of the 20th century and the early years of this century. This time frame would see the acceleration of human rights, experience a period of global engagement, and entertain the growth of democracy. For America’s Jews, in particular, this period would be defined as the “civil religion” of Judaism, where Jews would memorialize the Shoah, successfully build a campaign for human rights for Soviet Jews, and advance the case for Israel on the international stage, even as they participated in broader initiatives by advocating for civil rights for others. It would mark a moment in time when antisemitism would be recorded at its lowest levels.

This “love affair” that Jews appeared to enjoy during this post-Second World War era appears to be coming to an end. Are we now returning to an earlier age of the human condition, as authoritarianism once again expands, as antisemitism becomes more ingrained, and as class and social division accelerate? Jews, among others, are becoming increasingly concerned about these problematic trends.

Historian Simon Montefiore has characterized this unique moment in history, describing it as the end of this era:

“… Humanity’s creeping and possibly inexorable return to a time where people around the world aren’t enjoying the fruits of liberty and democracy, but instead are subject to the mercurial, self-interested actions of dynastic rule.”

A recent Freedom House report suggests a political return to authoritarian governance:

“The present threat to democracy is the product of 16 consecutive years of decline in global freedom. A total of 60 countries suffered declines over the past year… As of today, some 38 percent of the global population live in Not Free countries, the highest proportion since 1997.”

If, indeed, we are in a new moment, what might this mean for America and its Jewish community?

We owe it to the millions of victims who perished at the hands of the Nazis to make people across the globe understand the events as well as the historical significance of the Holocaust. A recent study across all 50 states revealed not only a profound lack of knowledge especially among younger generations but a belief held by “nearly 20% of Millennials and Gen Z…who feel the Jews caused the Holocaust.”

When it comes to a working knowledge of American government, 70% of those interviewed in a 2024 study failed a basic civics education quiz. A citizenry unfamiliar with the principles and practices of democracy represents a prescription for the undoing of this republic.

Similarly, few Americans are familiar with the core elements of this nation’s history. An informed constituency represents a core requirement for a democracy to flourish. Further, we should remind ourselves that minorities, including Jews, can only thrive in a democratic society when its citizenry is both informed and engaged.

Further, we have a unique opportunity, especially at a time of increased Jewish hatred and anti-Zionist expression to reintroduce the value of interreligious engagement and intergroup dialogue. There is a profound lack of knowledge about Jews, Judaism and Israel. A 2019 Pew Study noted that over 70% of Americans have little to no understanding of Judaism. Only 19% of Americans described themselves as “knowledgeable” about Israel and the Middle East, reminding us of the significant effort ahead to effectively build an informed and supportive pro-Israel constituency.

For the first time in decades, support for Israel among Americans has dropped below 50% (46%), further reminding us of the educational and advocacy opportunities that the pro-Israel community must develop.

Upon reflection:

As we observe and remember this 80th anniversary, it affords us an opportunity to reframe our communal agenda in advancing a concise and consolidated effort designed to educate our own community about the trend lines of history and their implications for our security and freedom and for Israel’s political well-being. This moment also informs us about the broader tasks that await us in advocating for civics education and for the teaching of modern history and for promoting dialogue with others in broadening their knowledge of Jews, Judaism, Zionism, and Israel.

Dr. Steven Windmueller is an Emeritus Professor of Jewish Communal Studies at the Jack H. Skirball Campus of HUC-JIR, Los Angeles. His writings can be found on his website: www.thewindreport.com.