5 Reasons U.S. Election Day Should be a Federal Holiday

Have you ever thought about why the United States should make our Election Day a Federal Holiday? When my 6-year-old son asked me why they don’t just elect Superman as President to fix unemployment by hiring people to handle kryptonite, I realized that as Americans we do not really have a lot of culture and education around voting day.

There is a sharp contrast between our elections and holidays that are a top priority for Americans such as the 4th of July and New Year’s Day.

Along with voting for the next President of the United States on November 5, 2024, millions will cast votes for all 435 House of Representatives and 34 Senate seats.

And yet, the U.S. is still ranked 31st out of 49 countries for voter turnout, as of 2022, according to Pew Research.

And while 28 states, plus Washington D.C., offer paid time off to vote, 21 states do not have paid voting leave, making it harder to vote, according to Forbes.

After thinking about this exchange with my son more, here are the 5 reasons that I believe that Election Day should be a recognized holiday in America to elevate the importance of voting and our democracy.

1. To Encourage Civic Responsibility and Patriotism

Patriotism is not only a love for one’s country, but also an active commitment to the values and duties that make the country strong. Making Election Day a holiday would recognize the significance of voting, placing it alongside other national observances that honor American principles and history, such as Thanksgiving.

An Election Day holiday can reinforce the idea that voting isn’t just a personal act, but a patriotic one that strengthens the country overall. Election Day as a holiday can emphasize the importance of voting as a core responsibility of every citizen, promote a sense of national pride and encourage citizens to uphold civic duties and responsibilities.

2. To Increase Election Integrity and Trust

Elections need to be fair and secure. Many people are forced to vote before or after work, leading to peak congestion at polling stations in the early morning and late evening. The result is long lines, increased wait times, and occasionally technical issues with voting equipment.

By creating a federal holiday, voting can be spread more evenly throughout the day, allowing polling staff to manage crowds more effectively and reducing the risk of errors that can arise when polling stations are overwhelmed. Poll workers can be better at enforcing voter identification and registration checks, and instill greater trust in the integrity of elections.

3. To Increase Volunteering and Community Engagement

Election day can be a much bigger day of community involvement with families and neighbors becoming more engaged in politics through volunteering at polling stations, driving neighbors to vote, and assisting with other Election Day activities.

Making election day a holiday will allow more Americans to volunteer as poll workers, boosting staffing levels and ensuring there are sufficient people to handle voting, oversee security, and troubleshoot any potential issues with voting equipment. A better-staffed polling site will also enhance monitoring efforts and accountability making the process more transparent and secure and building faith in American democracy.

4. To Honor Military, Law Enforcement and Essential Worker Sacrifices

Making Election Day a holiday can also help Americans reflect on the sacrifices that have been made to secure, protect and uphold our right to vote. Recognizing voting day as a federal holiday can honor our military, law enforcement and essential workers who’ve sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms.

From the founding of the nation to the fight for civil rights, generations have dedicated their lives to ensuring that every American has a voice in elections. Some of this history is forgotten.

A federal holiday would also help these groups vote that often have long shifts by allowing them more flexibility without compromising public safety, health, and infrastructure.

5. To Encourage Informed and Responsible Voting

Overall, recognizing Election Day as a federal holiday can promote a more thoughtful voting process by giving citizens the chance to research candidates, discuss issues, and engage in democracy with fewer time pressures. It can lead to a better informed and more engaged electorate.

By making voting day a holiday, it can become a celebration of both individual liberty and collective responsibility, underscoring the principle that each citizen has a vital role to play in preserving and shaping our future.

So let’s all take a minute to think about the idea of making Election Day a federal holiday as the countdown to the 2024 Presidential Election continues. Discuss it with your family, friends and neighbors, and reflect on the benefits for America.

Jonathan Bernstein is the Author of the new “Election Day” board book as a reminder to vote. Bernstein has a PhD from Yale University in Literature, and this is his first book in an American Holidays series. https://electiondaybook.com