I’m a Meliorist

Are you an optimist or a pessimist? Optimism is defined as the theory that good must ultimately prevail over evil. Pessimism is very different: a belief that the world is as bad as it could be or that all things tend to evil.
Pessimism may well have proven useful in extreme situations, such as events leading up to the Holocaust—they say the pessimists went to Palestine and the optimists went to Auschwitz—but, as a philosophy of life, it is gloomy. It is associated with sadness, unhappiness and a shorter life span.
Optimism is surely more buoyant, and optimists are generally happy and enjoy life more than pessimists. The problem, though, is that optimism is not contagious or injectable. If you’re not an optimist by nature, it’s hard to convert.
Jewish thinkers are divided on the issue. Rabbi Haskel Lookstein declares that “to be a Jew is to be an optimist” and Rabbi Pini Dunner asserts that “the Jewish spirit is optimism. We always believe that the impossible is possible.” The historian Gil Troy is an optimist because “I am a Zionist, living the miracle of Jewish redemption after 2,000 years of wandering.”
On the other hand, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks rejects the idea of optimism, stating that our history, “so often written in tears,” does not permit us to be optimists. He encourages Jews to be hopeful: “It needs no courage, just a certain naivety, to be an optimist. It needs a great deal of courage to have hope. Judaism is for me the voice of hope in the conversation of humankind.”
As for myself, I am a meliorist because I believe that meliorism allows us to reconcile the debate between optimism, pessimism and hope. Meliorism is a doctrine that suggests that the world may be made better by properly directed human effort. The Latin word “melior” means “better” as in the English “ameliorate.”
Even if meliorism precludes pessimism, it does not contradict the rabbis’ positive attitude or the idea of hope. What meliorism adds is the emphasis on human agency. It suggests that suffering may be a part of life, but that people have the capacity to overcome adversity and make life worth living.
Rabbi Leo Baeck represents the middle ground, suggesting that it is possible to be an optimist if it is “ethical optimism,” based on sincere belief in God “whose nature is the moral law.” For Rabbi Baeck, “there is but one optimism, comprising all which rests upon the one God: ethical monotheism.”
Steven Pinker of Harvard is a good example of a meliorist. As a psychologist, he points out that in most developed countries poverty levels have decreased over the last century, while life expectancy has gone up. Over the course of history, since the age of the enlightenment, there have been dramatic changes: human rights, democracy, open economies and scientific discoveries. Pinker attributes these enormous advances to enlightenment values that have benefited the whole world. He acknowledges that this progress is an uphill battle, constantly challenged by tribalism, authoritarianism and primitive impulses. Still, it is the application of human effort—whether advanced by enlightenment values, as posited by Pinker or by religious values as posited by Baeck—that creates the progress that is demonstrable through modern history.
It is human effort, in thought and in action, that has the ability to degrade or uplift, darken or illuminate, depress or inspire. We, collectively, are the authors of our own fortune or misfortune. We, individually, respond to events and choose our attitude and reactions. Bleak fate is not common currency in monotheistic faith or in enlightenment thought. It is the power of the collective and the individual that shapes our lives as a society and as individuals.
We, collectively, are the authors of our own fortune or misfortune.
When we act for the common good, nothing noble is impossible. When we act selfishly or in extremis, in hatred, tragedy is inevitable. The collective determines the conditions of individuals. What we consider to be fate, or the force of history, is merely the actions of scoundrels imposing their agenda or malevolent designs on gullible or uninformed groups. The result is always pain and suffering for all.
I choose meliorism as my lens for perceiving life because I understand that values exist but must be applied. Right and wrong are not negotiable and truth is not “my truth” or “your truth.” Ethical monotheism and enlightenment values teach compassion, love, caring, responsibility, justice and sensitivity. These melioristic world views do not endorse the imposition of one individual’s way over another or bending the truth for a cause or agenda. They choose to learn from history instead of ignoring it.
Accepting the other is indispensable, kindness is sacrosanct, goodness is the cornerstone. Societies and individuals will suffer the consequences until we undertake the task of accepting our responsibility to create the world we know can exist for the benefit of all.
I am a meliorist because I believe optimism is naïve, pessimism is self-defeating, and hope is not enough. We need the silent majority, who are decent and good, to be silent no more.
Dr. Paul Socken is Distinguished Professor Emeritus and founder of the Jewish Studies program at the University of Waterloo.
I’m a Meliorist
Paul Socken
Are you an optimist or a pessimist? Optimism is defined as the theory that good must ultimately prevail over evil. Pessimism is very different: a belief that the world is as bad as it could be or that all things tend to evil.
Pessimism may well have proven useful in extreme situations, such as events leading up to the Holocaust—they say the pessimists went to Palestine and the optimists went to Auschwitz—but, as a philosophy of life, it is gloomy. It is associated with sadness, unhappiness and a shorter life span.
Optimism is surely more buoyant, and optimists are generally happy and enjoy life more than pessimists. The problem, though, is that optimism is not contagious or injectable. If you’re not an optimist by nature, it’s hard to convert.
Jewish thinkers are divided on the issue. Rabbi Haskel Lookstein declares that “to be a Jew is to be an optimist” and Rabbi Pini Dunner asserts that “the Jewish spirit is optimism. We always believe that the impossible is possible.” The historian Gil Troy is an optimist because “I am a Zionist, living the miracle of Jewish redemption after 2,000 years of wandering.”
On the other hand, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks rejects the idea of optimism, stating that our history, “so often written in tears,” does not permit us to be optimists. He encourages Jews to be hopeful: “It needs no courage, just a certain naivety, to be an optimist. It needs a great deal of courage to have hope. Judaism is for me the voice of hope in the conversation of humankind.”
As for myself, I am a meliorist because I believe that meliorism allows us to reconcile the debate between optimism, pessimism and hope. Meliorism is a doctrine that suggests that the world may be made better by properly directed human effort. The Latin word “melior” means “better” as in the English “ameliorate.”
Even if meliorism precludes pessimism, it does not contradict the rabbis’ positive attitude or the idea of hope. What meliorism adds is the emphasis on human agency. It suggests that suffering may be a part of life, but that people have the capacity to overcome adversity and make life worth living.
Rabbi Leo Baeck represents the middle ground, suggesting that it is possible to be an optimist if it is “ethical optimism,” based on sincere belief in God “whose nature is the moral law.” For Rabbi Baeck, “there is but one optimism, comprising all which rests upon the one God: ethical monotheism.”
Steven Pinker of Harvard is a good example of a meliorist. As a psychologist, he points out that in most developed countries poverty levels have decreased over the last century, while life expectancy has gone up. Over the course of history, since the age of the enlightenment, there have been dramatic changes: human rights, democracy, open economies and scientific discoveries. Pinker attributes these enormous advances to enlightenment values that have benefited the whole world. He acknowledges that this progress is an uphill battle, constantly challenged by tribalism, authoritarianism and primitive impulses. Still, it is the application of human effort—whether advanced by enlightenment values, as posited by Pinker or by religious values as posited by Baeck—that creates the progress that is demonstrable through modern history.
It is human effort, in thought and in action, that has the ability to degrade or uplift, darken or illuminate, depress or inspire. We, collectively, are the authors of our own fortune or misfortune. We, individually, respond to events and choose our attitude and reactions. Bleak fate is not common currency in monotheistic faith or in enlightenment thought. It is the power of the collective and the individual that shapes our lives as a society and as individuals.
When we act for the common good, nothing noble is impossible. When we act selfishly or in extremis, in hatred, tragedy is inevitable. The collective determines the conditions of individuals. What we consider to be fate, or the force of history, is merely the actions of scoundrels imposing their agenda or malevolent designs on gullible or uninformed groups. The result is always pain and suffering for all.
I choose meliorism as my lens for perceiving life because I understand that values exist but must be applied. Right and wrong are not negotiable and truth is not “my truth” or “your truth.” Ethical monotheism and enlightenment values teach compassion, love, caring, responsibility, justice and sensitivity. These melioristic world views do not endorse the imposition of one individual’s way over another or bending the truth for a cause or agenda. They choose to learn from history instead of ignoring it.
Accepting the other is indispensable, kindness is sacrosanct, goodness is the cornerstone. Societies and individuals will suffer the consequences until we undertake the task of accepting our responsibility to create the world we know can exist for the benefit of all.
I am a meliorist because I believe optimism is naïve, pessimism is self-defeating, and hope is not enough. We need the silent majority, who are decent and good, to be silent no more.
Dr. Paul Socken is Distinguished Professor Emeritus and founder of the Jewish Studies program at the University of Waterloo.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
I’m a Meliorist
Showing Their Love for Israel, Piece by Piece
Hershey Felder’s ‘Rachmaninoff and The Tsar’ Takes the Stage in Santa Monica
Jewish History Inside the Camphorwood Chest: Jay Prosser’s “Loving Strangers”
Bruins, Trojans: Welcome to the Big Ten Conference
Student Leaders Share Campus Struggles at CAMERA on Campus Conference
Culture
Hershey Felder’s ‘Rachmaninoff and The Tsar’ Takes the Stage in Santa Monica
Jewish History Inside the Camphorwood Chest: Jay Prosser’s “Loving Strangers”
Bruins, Trojans: Welcome to the Big Ten Conference
Patricia Heaton: Philanthropy, Food in Entertainment and Chicken Chilaquiles
The Jews Should Have Quit a Long Time Ago
For the last 307 days, we have been a heartbroken people. Yet each day the Jewish people return back to the same covenant again and again. And that is because hope is part of our DNA.
Seekers of Truth Among the Ruins – The Shabbat Before the 9th of Av
How Kamala Harris Missed a Chance to Make History
Taking heat would have shown her courage; it would have shown that she’s no one’s puppet; it would have told her party and the world that she puts principle above politics.
I don’t want to write this poem – a poem for Devarim
I’m in the “never war” camp…
MAZON Announces New Grants for Long-Term Solutions to Hunger
Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Patricia Heaton: Philanthropy, Food in Entertainment and Chicken Chilaquiles
Jamie Schler: Life’s a Feast, French Food and Crémet Nantais
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.