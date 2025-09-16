fbpx

Why Jews Make Such a Big Target for Haters

The problem is that the haters never stop reminding us that we’re different, and in the anatomy of hatred, difference is the lead virus.
David Suissa

September 16, 2025
Jews aren’t only the chosen people. They’re also the people chosen to be impossibly difficult to describe.

Are we a religion? A nation? A culture? A race? A people? An ethnicity? A civilization?

Yes, yes and yes.  We are all that.

I guess this can be both good and bad. Good because it reinforces the depth and breadth of the Jewish identity; but bad because it gives Jew-haters more targets to shoot at.

That thought was on my mind when I read a recent essay by Liel Leibovitz in First Things where he takes the gloves off discussing the shapeshifting nature of Jew-hatred.

“Anti-Semitism works best when Jews are treated as both anti-matter and matter,” he writes. “They’re the Marxist fiends who plot communist uprisings and also the capitalist pigs who own all the factories; they’re effeminate little creeps who can never achieve true and noble masculinity and also libidinous sexual predators who seduce the women and corrupt the young; they’re pathetic because they’re so powerless and dangerous because they’re all-powerful.

“These blatant contradictions aren’t a bug—they’re a feature, allowing the haters to cast the Jews as the ultimate shapeshifting villain.”

We know all too well about this malleable aspect of Jew-hatred. Haters can always find a reason to hate Jews, and they often do. But until I read Leibovitz’s essay, it didn’t dawn on me that maybe the multi-faceted nature of our identity itself might have something to do with it.

It’s clear that the fact that Judaism is so many different things has spawned so many different kinds of Jews; from hard-core communists to hard-core capitalists is only the most glaring example of this range.

This shapeshifting aspect of Judaism and Jewish identity also makes us unique. You don’t find it in other religions because they are religions. For better or for worse, Judaism and Jewish identity are uniquely complicated and fluid and are impossible to put in neat boxes.

Tragically, this uniqueness has nourished the poison of antisemitism. Jew-hatred is not just the world’s oldest hatred, it’s also unlike any other, both in its longevity and malleability. We’re hated in part because we’re so bloody different.

It’s disheartening to think that this difference, this unique aspect of the Jewish identity which I personally love—its kaleidoscope of choices and possibilities—would contribute to a kaleidoscope of Jew-haters and Jew-hatred.

But hiding our difference never helped, although many Jews never stopped trying. Why embrace our uniqueness if it will only get us in trouble? For many Jews traumatized by a violent history of persecution, assimilating and fitting in was seen as the safe choice.

The problem is that the haters never stop reminding us that we’re different, and in the anatomy of hatred, difference is the lead virus.

We can never stop Jew-hatred, just as we can never stop being different. But if we can find a healthy way to embrace our uniqueness—without arrogance but simply by accepting a historical and theological truth—we’ll be better equipped to confront the haters.

Marxists? Capitalists? Weak? Strong? Powerful? Powerless? Radical leftists? Radical conservatives? People of the book? People of the farms? White? Brown? Africans? Zionists? Super religious? Super secular?

Yes, yes, yes and yes. Yes to all of it.

You got a problem with that?

