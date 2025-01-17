Where’s the “Hell to Pay” that Trump Promised?

President-elect Donald Trump wanted his Ronald Reagan moment. Just as Reagan saw 44 American hostages released from Iran on his Inauguration Day in 1980, Trump wanted hostages released from Gaza before his inauguration on Monday.

But in his zeal to get a deal, Trump may have bought himself a ticking time bomb.

First, having to pay for hostages by freeing hundreds of Hamas prisoners can hardly be considered a good deal– let alone a victory. If releasing murderers is Trump’s definition of “hell to pay,” I suspect Hamas can’t wait to buy more of it.

Second, most analysts believe the precarious three-stage deal will inevitably break down, with dozens of hostages remaining in Hamas hands and the war resuming. That’s because the warring parties are fundamentally at odds. Hamas wants the war to end while Israel wants Hamas to end. To regain deterrence and prevent another Oct. 7, many Israelis believe they can’t afford not to finish off Hamas.

Trump was so intoxicated with his Jan. 20 deadline he overlooked those complications. Like an addict desperate for a fix, he coerced Netanyahu to agree to a lousy deal. In Trump’s impulsive mind, any deal was OK as long as it included the words “ceasefire” and “hostages.”

But while he may have convinced himself that the deal will check Gaza off his to-do list, the opposite is more likely. Indeed had Trump not imposed his artificial deadline, he might have really delivered on his “hell to pay” promise.

After all, who says Israel must give up hundreds of murderers in return for innocent hostages who have been brutalized and mistreated for 15 months?

All Trump needed was a little patience. As president, he could have applied maximum pressure on Hamas to “release all the hostages… or else.” He could also have pressured Hamas allies like Qatar, Iran and Turkey, not to mention allowed continued military pressure from Israel.

Force is the only language terrorists understand. In this case, we’re also talking about terrorists whose very charter calls for the genocide of Jews.

What should Trump have offered Hamas leaders in return for the release of all hostages? One thing only: personal survival. I’m sure there are Hamas honchos hiding in Gaza tunnels right now who wouldn’t mind safe passage to a luxury hotel in Qatar, especially if the alternative is sure death.

All that said, we can’t underestimate the relief and joy that will be felt on Sunday when we see images of the first hostages being released. This is what has made this war so uniquely heart-wrenching. We could never separate military victory from the freeing of hostages, one of the highest values in Judaism and in Israeli society. In a sense, as Michael Oren has written, both goals were irreconcilable.

The enemy, of course, knows all this. They know Israel’s weakness. That’s why many analysts believe Hamas will never give up all the hostages. They can’t afford to lose their only leverage against such a ferocious enemy. They know the hostages are the only thing keeping them alive.

Now they’re seeing how far they can exploit that leverage. As they prepare to welcome in jubilation Hamas fighters liberated from Israeli jails, and given the decimation of their forces, it looks like they “won” the first round.

They should remember, however, that as much as Trump loves making deals, he also hates getting ripped off.