Israel Today: Reframing Life as Defiance

I’ve only been in Israel for 48 hours but I can already feel the angst. I asked a prominent thinker what is different about the current crisis, and he immediately answered: “The enormous gap between the level of our problems and the quality of our leadership.”

Among other concerns, there’s a genuine fear that a war in the north with Hezbollah– a terror army equipped with tens of thousands of guided missiles that can disable critical infrastructure– will make the Gaza war feel like kid’s play.

Meanwhile, there is also exasperation with a governing coalition that seems to care more about its own survival than anything else. As the war in Gaza drags on and the casualties mount, as the hostages continue to languish with little hope in sight, and as the economy suffers and thousands of Israeli refugees still can’t go home, the news from the Knesset is dominated by political games to keep the coalition going.

Israelis, though, have no choice but to keep going.

At a wedding I attended in a nature preserve in the Arab village of Abu Ghosh, I asked an Israeli guest what it felt like to be at a joyous event while the country was going through such precarious times.

“It’s defiance,” she told me. “It’s how we fight back.”

I loved the word defiance. I loved the reframing of everyday life as a weapon in the war against Israel’s enemies. The soldiers fight on the front lines; the civilians fight by showing the enemy that the best of their lives can go on.

The miracle of Israel is that it has never settled for survival, for just continuing to live. Despite all the wars and terrorism it has faced, the aim was always to thrive. There is a list on Wikipedia of inventions and discoveries by Israeli scientists and researchers that is mind blowing its breadth. These accomplishments represent the Israeli urge to meet life at its highest level, to aim for sophistication in culture, arts, science, philosophy, literature, music and whatever else makes life worth living.

The problem with fighting a primal force like terrorism, however, is that you risk losing that sophistication. How can one worry about advancing the arts or sciences while seeing bodies getting blown up? How can one think of cultural creativity while surrounded by enemies who only want to send you back to the dark ages?

Oct. 7 was the most concentrated delivery of human savagery imaginable. For Israelis, it was like seeing 75 years of terrorism in 10 hours.

Naturally, the reaction was primal. The terrorists had to be destroyed. In today’s Israel, the tug of war between the primal instinct to fight and the refined instinct to innovate has never been in starker relief.

And yet, while most of the news is about the war, a recent report shows that Israel’s tech sector continues to grow, albeit at a slower rate, with some 600 new startups created last year and tech firms raising $8 billion in 2023.

While Israel has managed to thrive for so long while under siege by enemies sworn to its destruction, it is now facing its biggest test.

The disappointment among some of the people I’ve spoken to is that the governing coalition is itself in a primal state, worried about its political survival and devoid of the sophisticated and strategic thinking that can get Israel through this treacherous phase.

So while the leadership dithers, the people themselves are fighting as best they can, expressing their defiance by living and dancing at weddings.

They won’t let the primal forces win.