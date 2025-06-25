fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

To Learn or Not to Learn

Though truly wanting to be helpful, most, if not all, of my therapists lacked the wisdom of our Jewish holy books. 
[additional-authors]
Picture of Mark Schiff

Mark Schiff

June 25, 2025
SimoneN/Getty Images

How often have we seen those TV offers: “Act now before it’s too late! Call right now and get free shipping!” Most of which I did nothing about.  

For over 35 years, I have also been offered the opportunity to learn with some of the top Jewish minds in Los Angeles. Classes on strengthening a marriage, parenting, understanding the evils of gossip, learning Torah and much more. Like the TV offers, I have done little about it — proof that there is a God. I’m still married, my kids love me, and I only gossip about people who owe me money. 

I have owned two complete sets of the Talmud, each numbering 73 volumes. I felt so guilty about not learning from them that I sold both sets.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a complete doofus. If in town, I go once or twice a week to hear Rabbi Muskin, our family rabbi, and various other rabbis speak, but I don’t make time to take their classes. I’ve always loved learning, and a day doesn’t go by that I don’t try to listen to or read something Jewish. That’s nice, but as the Lubavitcher Rebbe said, “You can do more.” 

Even as an adult, when my parents offered me their homespun Bronx wisdom, I’m ashamed to say I rarely — if ever — took their help or wanted to learn from them.  When people who genuinely love and care about you offer words from the heart, try to hear them. Back then, I knew nothing of Kibbud Av Va’em (Respect for your parents). So, I hurt them a lot.  If I knew then what I know now, the road may have been less bumpy.  

The funny thing is that I am now — and have always been — a person needing daily guidance, but I refused it for much of my life. Well, after over a decade of talk therapy, where I yanked the crank of my therapist, joking or pointing the finger at others, I was as clueless as a leaf in a windstorm. Though truly wanting to be helpful, most, if not all, of my therapists lacked the wisdom of our Jewish holy books. 

So, what am I learning these days? My friend Jonathan and I have been doing the weekly parsha by Zoom on Friday mornings for over a year. We learn something from Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and Rabbi Zev Wiener. We dedicate each session to the IDF or other Jewish groups needing prayer. 

Then there is one of the lights in my life, my daughter-in-law Anna. Anna and I try to learn together at least one day a week. We call each other our “chavrusa.” We pick certain Jewish books, like “The Sabbath” by Heschel or Rabbi Lamms’ five-volume set of his Derashot (shabbat sermons) from the 1970s. We read a chapter alone, and both highlight what’s important to us; many times, it’s the same thing. Then, we reread it together and discuss it. It is one of my highlights of the week. I love spending the 30-45 minutes on FaceTime with Anna, and I know she enjoys it, too.

We missed our Thursday study recently, so we decided to do it on Shabbat when my son Jacob, Anna, and their two kids came to lunch. My son was napping so my wife, Nancy, said she would watch our two grandkids while we learned. 

While Anna and I were in the backyard learning, their almost five-year-old son Ben came out. We told him what we were doing and invited him to learn Torah. He somehow understood what we were doing was important and could be a part of it if he was quiet. Again, proof that there is a God, he was silent. After one or two minutes, he placed his head in his mother’s lap, looked up at the sky, perhaps counting the clouds as they rolled by, and listened to our discussion. We hope it was the first of many Torah classes that he will join us. 

After the class, I told him I would get him a nice gift because he had learned Torah with us. That’s something I did learn in a Torah class I took.

Mark Schiff is a comedian, actor and writer, and hosts, along with Danny Lobell, the “We Think It’s Funny” podcast. His new book is “Why Not? Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah.”

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

When Bombs Fell on Torah Learning

June 25, 2025

Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.

After the Threat Is Gone

June 25, 2025

The Saudis now realize that a partnership with Israel – even an unofficial one – that they believed was an essential bulwark to help protect against Iranian aggression may no longer be necessary.

Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

June 23, 2025

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

What Trump Learned from FDR & Hitler

June 23, 2025

Regardless of what President Roosevelt privately thought about Hitler, he was determined to maintain cordial—sometimes friendly—relations with the Nazi regime in the 1930s.

Wiping the Smirk Off Smack Talk

June 22, 2025

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both saw the ayatollahs for what they are: trash-talking theocrats who roguishly financed and fomented terrorism around the world.

What Is Iran’s Main Issue?

June 22, 2025

Although Iran’s nuclear program often dominates headlines, at its core, the conflict is between the people and a tyrannical theocracy.

Trump Bombs Amalek

June 21, 2025

For the benefit of Israelis as well as peace lovers everywhere and the good people of Iran, we can only hope that this Amalek will take Trump’s advice before he gets angry again.

The Year Badass Israel Made a Comeback

June 21, 2025

As far as Israel’s neighbors are concerned, from its sworn enemies to its potential allies, the weak Israel that hit rock bottom on Oct. 7 is long gone, and in its place is a Badass Israel that is ready to help transform the region.

How to Hold on to Eternity

June 21, 2025

The commandment of tzitzit tells the story of a relationship between the Jews and God, one that would never go out of fashion.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.