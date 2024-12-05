A Moment in Time: “As a Jew, I Will ….”

Dear all,

I read a blog recently in which a person shared, “As a Jew, I condemn Israel”. His post went on to vilify Israel for all the reasons we have become all too accustomed to seeing over the past 14 months.

Unfortunately, this blogger selected to identify as a Jew – and he presented himself as though he represents Judaism as a whole.

I am reminded of wisdom of Maimonides, who taught that we are Jews both by descent as well as ascent. In other words, we can identify as Jews because we descend from Jews. But we also must identify as Jews by making positive Jewish choices each day, ascending so to speak.

And so we consider “As a Jew – I am committed to …. What?”

Perhaps:

As a Jew, I will educate myself about Judaism.

As a Jew, I will support causes that strengthen Judaism.

As a Jew, I will donate to organizations that uphold Jewish values.

As a Jew, I will build (and not destroy) connections to Israel.

As a Jew, I will continue to question – in order to learn rather to be defiant.

As a Jew, I will participate in Jewish Holy Days and Festivals.

As a Jew, I will always use empathy for all humanity.

As a Jew, I will cry when Jews around the world cry, and I will dance when Jews around the world celebrate.

And finally, as a Jew, I will honor each moment in time that resonates with Jewish soul.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro