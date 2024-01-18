fbpx
A Moment in Time: “Navigating Life”

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

January 18, 2024




January 18, 2024

Dear all,

Growing up, our family sailed in Buzzards Bay in Southern Massachusetts. When little Zach (pictured here) would get my turn at the helm, the entire world lay before me to navigate.

But I was never alone:

Dad’s hands guided mine on the wheel.

One sister hoisted the sails.

Another sister cranked the winch.

Mom’s careful eye sought landmarks.

And a Divine spirit blew us toward our destination….

Indeed, navigating life takes all hands on deck.

Who are the members of your crew? Are you doing your part to ensure a smooth passage? And have you taken a moment in time recently to acknowledge their blessings?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

