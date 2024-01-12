Top 10 Travel and Lifestyle Blogs for 2024

As you contemplate your wanderlust-filled adventures for 2024, let this carefully curated list of the top 10 travel lifestyle blogs be your compass to the most captivating destinations and experiences. Whether you seek remote landscapes, cultural immersion, or simply a rejuvenating escape, these websites offer a wealth of inspiration and practical insights. And, to add a personal touch, it brings me immense joy to announce that We Said Go Travel, my very own blog has secured the coveted #10 spot on this esteemed list. I hope you find wonders of the world that ignite the flame of wanderlust within you. Happy exploring!

Thank you to Feedspot for naming my site, We Said Go Travel, #10 on the 100 Best Travel Lifestyle Blogs and websites for 2024. I am honored to be included among these amazing content creators.

100 Best Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites

Dec 29, 2023⋅

The best Travel Lifestyle blogs from thousands of Travel blogs on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers & freshness.

Travel Lifestyle Blogs Top 10 List for 2024

UK

A travel blog about luxury and adventure travel. Aside from writing about her adventures, Kach has been blogging about traveling around the world based on her experience of visiting 180 countries. She aims to travel to every country in the world using only her Philippines passport.

2. Nomadic Matt‘s Travel Site

US

Nomadic Matt has one goal : “How can I help other people travel better for less?” It’s his mission to help travelers realize their travel dreams. Since 2008, he has helped millions of people save money, travel more, and have a more authentic experience in the destinations they visit.

California, US

The Blonde Abroad is an award-winning solo female travel blog featuring travel tips, packing guides, videos and photography from around the world.

4. The Planet D: Adventure Travel Blog

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

An adventure travel blog that features travel tips, travel advice, travel inspiration and travel photography to help plan your next vacation from Deb and Dave.

Canada

Turn travel into a lifestyle! Who Are The Goats? We are Nick & Dariece, the couple behind this blog. We left Canada in 2008 on a mission to find ways to travel & live abroad indefinitely.

6. y Travel Blog | Travel more. Create More Memories

Raleigh, North Carolina, US

Traveling since 1997 | 16 years with kids | Professional travel blog since 2010. Sharing travel tips and destination ideas to help you travel more and travel around the world. We share family travel tips and travel destinations from across the globe.

7. Bucket List Journey | Travel Lifestyle Blog

California, US

Traveling the world in search of Bucket List worthy experiences. Thousands of unique bucket list ideas on this blog. Do you have a bucket list? Annette gives you the tools, ideas and motivation to create your list and face your fears to live your dreams.

8. La Jolla Mom | Luxury Travel and Lifestyle Blog

La Jolla, California, US

La Jolla Mom is your guide for things to do in San Diego and La Jolla, and kid friendly La Jolla Mom is your expert guide for things to do in San Diego, maximizing visits to theme parks, VIP perks at luxury hotels, the best beaches and family travel tips.

US

One of the world’s most popular men’s lifestyle & hipster travel blogs with stories from around the world – city destinations & cultural experiences including Adam’s nightlife tips, restaurant reviews, favorite shops, and way-too-personal essays from his adventures in Brooklyn, NY and around the world.

Los Angeles, California, US

I am honored to be #10 on this list with so many amazing travel writers! In 2023, my new memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, won an award, my podcast, Make Your Own Map, won an award and I am on this list! THANK YOU!

THANK YOU FEEDSPOT! What an honor to be including in the top 10 with these fantastic websites.

Learn more about LISA and We Said Go Travel: Meet me at one of my upcoming events in Chicago, Mexico or Utah, read my award winning memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, listen to my award winning podcast, Make Your Own Map. Watch my videos on YouTube where I have over two million views. Find me on social media at @LisaNiver. Thank you for all of your support.