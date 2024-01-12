|
A Moment in Time: “How Wondrous are Your Works of Creation, Adonai!“
Synagogue Honors Kibbutz, “Walk with Wizo,” Challah Bake
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Australia is DeNazifying, Why Can’t Gaza?
In the years following World War II, many other countries—now including Australia—implemented laws to obstruct neo-Nazi activity, even when such legislation ruffled the feathers of some civil libertarians.
I Pet the Wild Beasts – A poem for Parsha Vaera
Wild beasts never would have been a problem for me.