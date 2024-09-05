A Dream Is Knocking

Knocking at my door comes a Dream today.

Shall I choose to let in

will I send it away.

It had come before and long waited there

while I, like you, for it searched

in some other somewhere

for I was told the dream to ignore

even better yet, to believe it no more.

But here it is once more

Knocking at my door

Like a hopeful note of a sweet refrain

In the early light of November morn’.

It had traveled long and is standing near –

and all that stands ‘tween us –

‘tween the dream and I,

is a wooden pane,

an old plain white birch

maybe oak – closed door

the kind that keeps those ‘them’ there

and those ‘us’ –

safely here.

now the Dream stands too

on the other side

if I wait too long

he may just be gone

and never again

will I dare ask – where?

It’s a Dream of things

not yet –

but of soon to be.

It’s a song we sing when our hearts are free

of a War ended, of a son’s return

of a worker’s pride in his hand’s reward

of a torch once bright

that has gone so dark,

but again will shine

when tomorrow comes,

of myriads hopes tarnished

once again restored,

of a mother’s wish

for a daughter’s right

to be free to choose,

from the yokes of laws

and clutches of men

her body stolen –

to regain!

Of an earth we heal

as the threat we heed

when oceans and forests

to us talk and plead,

of a people’s prayer

when the times are hard

of a nation’s wounds –

when it’s halved apart

by the voice of fear

and the sounds of hate

where lies in legions are forged

and truths rejected and scorned!

wounds we’ll try and mend

when tomorrow comes

when us and them

again are but one.

through the door still shut –

and my eyes still closed

Now able to think

Not afraid to wish

I can dare to want

so the Dream I ask –

Are you weary friend?

Now you’ve come so far

Are you not afraid?

For arduous and long

lies ahead the road –

as the future dons now upon its face

the opaque robes of uncertainty,

as ever cunning lurks our enemy

And ever relentless the foe

And, though clear to you

the task at hand,

each journey’s glorious end

must still its thousands woes

face.

will you still remain

once you’ve boarded that kingly train,

vigilant and strong

when the meek and coward label you wrong

when the people’s voice

in dissent cry out

will you still us guide

with a steady hand

and not choose to hide

as so well has done

the dark king we knew

who did not know us

And to whom with glee

we hope at last to say:

king, dark knights, court jesters and all,

here to you we bid

this our glad farewell!”

And the Dream reply

as the door I pry –

is concise and clear

and the voice is strong

and the heart is brave –

and it speaks to me words

I’ve longed to hear

find our long lost way

to a brave and brand new day –

when sweet freedom song

to us all belongs,

where allegiance is

what it always was –

to a grand old flag,

and a country mine

not just yours and theirs

but forever ours.

So that hand in hand

we can safely walk

in a world where doors

be they birch or oak

will no longer shut

but choose to remain

for the longest while

open wide to both you and I

to them and to us.

at my door came a Dream today

I chose.

Annette H. Sabbah is a Los-Angeles based multi-media artist, designer and writer.