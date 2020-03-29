Call Out Racists in America and in China’s Communist Party
A friend of mine this week shared with me an exchange about the coronavirus on an online bulletin board that serves the suburban New York community where she lives.
It began with a message from a local woman who had been walking along the town’s main drag accompanied by her children. With a “heavy heart,” she said, she wanted to alert her neighbors to the fact that during her walk, she had spotted a group of “Chinese people wearing masks” on the other side of the street. Out of caution, she didn’t approach them, she explained, but she had still felt a powerful urge to go tell them to “go back to where they came from.”
What struck my friend was that not a single one of the many replies to this message called out the crude, bigoted assumption that Asian-Americans in New York are spreading the coronavirus more than anyone else. Instead, questioners wanted to know the details: Where exactly had the Chinese party been seen? How many were there? And had anyone called the police?
That these racially charged notions have a real world impact is painfully clear. A March 27 analysis from the FBI’s office in Houston forecast that “hate crime incidents against Asian Americans likely will surge across the United States, due to the spread of coronavirus disease … endangering Asian American communities.”
The same analysis listed several incidents of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans across the country during the last month. In one particularly awful episode, noted the FBI analysis, on March 14 in Midland, Texas, “three Asian American family members, including a 2-year-old and 6-year-old, were stabbed. … The suspect indicated that he stabbed the family because he thought the family was Chinese, and infecting people with the coronavirus.”
Now, my purpose here is not to revisit the “Chinese virus” row sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s deliberately provocative use of that term to describe the pandemic—other than to state my thorough opposition to his doing so, for all the reasons outlined above. I want instead to focus on another, no less important issue that I fear we are losing sight of because of the widespread media tendency to turn every policy challenge into an argument about Trump’s mindset.
That the ugly racism directed against Asian Americans needs to be aggressively combated with the tools of law enforcement and civic education should be obvious to everyone. What is much less obvious, at least to me, is why this aim should preclude a proper public inquest into the Chinese Communist Party’s part in enabling the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the auxiliary role of international bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) in covering up the Beijing regime’s culpability.
It cannot be stated often enough that governments are one thing, and the nations living under them something else. In China, the Communist Party is the state in its totality—it controls the army, the courts, the police, the media and that enormous economy—while the people are merely the state’s subjects. That millions of Chinese people want to overthrow the party’s yoke can be seen from Hong Kong, where student-led democracy protests unseated the pro-Beijing legislature, to the northwestern province of Xinjiang, where the party where the party operates its own brutal version of Soviet gulags, laogai or “re-education centers,” within which up to 1 million Muslims, mainly members of the Uyghur minority, have been incarcerated. To speak of the party’s responsibility for the coronavirus while shedding light on its broader human-rights outrages isn’t “racism”; if anything, it’s an act of solidarity with the people of China.
Dr. Jianli Yang, a veteran of the 1989 student protests in Tiananmen Square who now heads the U.S.-based NGO, Initiatives for China, put the problem well in a recent op-ed for The Hill. “The Chinese people—who are among the primary victims of this crisis—are subjected to collective guilt because of the malfeasance of their rulers,” he wrote. He observed, too, that China’s “international reputation is plummeting, which lamentably tarnishes citizens and civil society along with the government,” before concluding that “while the leaders and civil society of democratic countries must hold the Chinese state to account for the global pandemic and its economic consequences, we owe the people of China our sympathy and solidarity.”
That political battle has now begun on Capitol Hill. Rep. Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week urging a multilateral investigation by democratic countries into the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up, which, we should recall, began with the arrest of two respected epidemiologists in Wuhan—Ai Fen and Li Wenliang—at the end of December, when they spoke publicly about the virus three weeks after the first case was reported.
“By causing a local outbreak to become a pandemic, their system, which is designed to censor anything that could be a threat to the regime, is putting millions of American lives at risk,” wrote McCaul. Because of the same system, millions of lives elsewhere are at risk too, not least in China.
Ben Cohen is a New York City-based journalist and author who writes a weekly column on Jewish and international affairs for JNS.
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...