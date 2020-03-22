March 22, 2020

VIDEO: Director of Israeli Hatzalah, a EMS Service in Israel, is Ventilated in a Florida Hospital

BY JTA | Mar 22, 2020 | Online

Israeli emergency medical services leader in serious condition: Eli Beer, the director of Israeli Hatzalah, an EMS service in Israel, is ventilated in a Florida hospital where he has been a patient since last week. Beer was in Florida to raise funds for his organization and interacted with a local rabbi who has been diagnosed with the virus, according to the Jerusalem Post.

JJ Daily Roundtable

© Copyright 2020 Tribe Media Corp