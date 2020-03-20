Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Halts Plans for Home Talk Show

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen says he has tested positive for coronavirus according to a statement he made on Instagram March 20.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote on the social platform. ” As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHLfrom home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen was supposed to start a self-produced “Watch What Happens Live” from his West Village apartment in New York City March 23.

“My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now,” Cohen told Variety.

The first guests were supposed to be Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes, and Ramon Singer, all participating remotely. To end the half hour on an uplifting note, Cohen’s rabbi, Sharon Kleinbaum of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, was going to deliver the first of several messages of hope. Singer John Mayer, who has his own DIY show on Instagram, was slated to be the guest on Monday night.

“I’m leaning on people that I know to help get us through this. Which is, by the way, exactly how ‘Watch What Happens Live’ started,” Cohen said. “I was relying on my friends to come on and prove to the world that I could do this show. And here we are, actually 11 years later, doing something similar.”

Erin Ben-Moche contributed to this piece.

This story has been updated since original publication to include up to date information.