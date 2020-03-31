‘Zionists Not Welcome’ Graffiti Found on Israeli Coffee Bar in Toronto
Graffiti stating “Zionists not welcome” was found on an Aroma Espresso Bar in downtown Toronto on March 27.
B’nai Brith Canada posted a photo of the graffiti on Twitter after being alerted about it, writing: “This despicable hateful graffiti defacing an Aroma in #Toronto will not be accepted. @TorontoPolice have been notified. #Antisemitism.”
This despicable hateful graffiti defacing an Aroma in #Toronto will not be accepted. @TorontoPolice have been notified. #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/5RTaEJ7frl
— B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) March 27, 2020
United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto wrote in a March 27 Facebook post that it was aware of the graffiti and it has been in contact with the Toronto police and Aroma Canada on the matter.
“We stand in solidarity with this wonderful community business,” the Toronto UJA organization wrote. “There must be no place for hate in our city. We urge anyone who may have information on this crime to contact Toronto Police Service immediately.”
Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO and President Avi Benlolo similarly condemned the graffiti in a statement and called on the police to investigate it as a hate crime.
“It is absolutely disgusting that in this day and age, we are still seeing such vile and anti-Semitic attacks on Jewish-owned businesses,” Benlolo said. “This is reminiscent of the attacks endured by Jewish businesses in Europe leading up to the Holocaust and serves as a warning sign for all of us that we must be vigilant and stand united to resist anti-Semitism and hatred in all its forms.”
Aroma is an Israeli chain that has more than 100 locations worldwide. There have been several efforts to boycott Aroma due to its Israeli origins. For instance, in June 2018, there were flyers in downtown Toronto calling people to “boycott Aroma,” arguing that “every cup of coffee you buy at Aroma helps strengthen this illegal occupation and Israel’s campaign of violence against the Palestinians.”
Canadian government data released in July found that there was a 4% decline in anti-Semitic hate crimes from 2017 to 2018.
Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs President Shimon Koffler Fogel said in a statement at the time, “It is deeply concerning that, despite a decline in hate crime generally, incidents targeting Jews remained relatively stable after a sharp spike in 2017. While most Canadians reject anti-Semitism, this data confirms the persistence of Jew-hatred — which is seeing an alarming global rise.”
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...