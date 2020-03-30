March 30, 2020

Adelson Donating 2 Million Masks to Hospitals, Report Says

BY Aaron Bandler | Mar 30, 2020 | Nation
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 24: Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson

Jewish Insider reported on March 30 that casino mogul and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson is donating 2 million masks to hospitals in New York and Nevada.

According to the report, the masks were in made China; 250,000 of the masks are going toward “the Trump administration’s coordinated effort to assist health workers,” per the report.

Hospitals nationwide are experiencing shortages of masks and ventilators, particularly in New York, where hospitals have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. President Donald Trump said on March 24 that the federal government will provide 8 million ventilators and 14 million masks to medical personnel throughout the country.

Adelson, the Las Vegas Sands chairman and CEO who also is a major figure in Republican politics, said in a January statement that the coronavirus is “unique and serious. A top priority is the health and safety of our employees and guests and we are doing everything we can to support the governments in both Macau and China.” He also lobbied for the passage of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that Trump signed into law on March 27; Adelson’s businesses will not receive any of the aid, Casino.org reported.

