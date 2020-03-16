L.A. Bars, Restaurants Closed for Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all bars, restaurants and other venues to be closed down until March 31 to help combat the coronavirus.

Garcetti announced March 16 on a live televised address and through a livestream that the closure would extend to gyms and nightclubs, that restaurants are allowed to sell food only for delivery and takeout, and that grocery stores can remain open.

“I encourage all Angelenos to help support these critical small businesses — the restaurants we love in our neighborhoods — by continuing to order from them or getting takeout or delivery,” Garcetti said.

According to the Los Angeles Eater food blog, other cities in the Los Angeles area including Santa Monica and Pasadena will likely follow suit even if Garcetti’s jurisdiction doesn’t extend to them. Other closures due to coronavirus in the Los Angeles area include city buildings in Burbank, the Santa Monica Pier and Beverly Hills City Hall.

States have also started instituting similar shutdowns, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

There are currently 335 reported cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and six deaths. At least two of the cases attended the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., earlier in the month.