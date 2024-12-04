UCLA Student Judicial Board to Hear Complaint Against Cultural Affairs Commissioner

The UCLA Undergraduate Students Association Council (USAC) Judicial Board announced in a Dec. 3 Instagram post that it will be “formally considering” a Petition for Consideration alleging that Cultural Affairs Commissioner (CAC) Alicia Verdugo discriminated against Jewish students when hiring staff members in the fall.

As previously reported by the Journal, the complaint, filed by Bella Brannon, editor-in-chief of the Ha’Am student-run newsmagazine at UCLA, featured documents and texts they claimed were from the Verdugo-run CAC stating that “we reserve the right to remove any staff member who dispels [sic] anti[-]Blackness, colorism, racism, white supremacy, zionism [sic], xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, and any/all other hateful/bigoted ideologies.” The petition also included a transcript of a group message where Verdugo told series heads: “lots of zionists are applying — please do your research when you look at applicants and I will share a doc of no hire list during retreat.” Brannon was one of three openly Jewish applicants who were rejected by the CAC, according to the petition.

In response to the allegations in the petition, Verdugo told Ha’Am “the Cultural Affairs Commission (CAC) is an organization that has historically, and continuously, stood with marginalized and vulnerable populations. As such we do not tolerate or endorse hateful rhetoric or actions of any kind from the world, the university, and especially our staff members. As CAC aims to continue being an organization that fights for the protections and inclusion of marginalized, we will continue to hold our staff to a standard that puts the safety and needs of the communities we serve first.”

The Judicial Board’s announcement stated that they are “granting” Brannon’s petition and are “formally considering the case.” A preliminary hearing will take place via Zoom on Dec. 10 at 4 pm PST and witness lists will be due the following day.

Brannon said in a statement via text message to the Journal, “We’re grateful to the Judicial Board for advancing our case. Verdugo not only violated USAC guidelines but also Federal discrimination laws through their hiring policies. We have a preponderance of evidence ready to present, including a statement Verdugo provided to Ha’Am that effectively reinforces the allegations. I hope for a fair trial and trust that, if our concerns are heard, appropriate action will be taken to remove Verdugo from their position.”

She added: “Students, parents, and faculty have raised concerns about Verdugo’s behavior for years. I am personally aware of numerous complaints submitted to the university, including allegations from Jewish students who report that Verdugo’s actions have caused them to fear for their physical safety. At what point will the university take decisive action? How much longer will it allow its reputation to be tarnished by the behavior of one individual?”

Benjamin Katz, the author of the Ha’Am report that first reported on the story, told the Journal: “We are very pleased that the Judicial Board has decided to take on this case. This decision marks an important step forward in rekindling the relationship between Jewish students and the student government responsible for representing them.”

UCLA said in a statement on Dec. 2 in response to the Journal’s initial reporting on the matter: “UCLA unequivocally condemns discrimination in all forms. We are actively reviewing this complaint as it is absolutely critical that every single member of our community is evaluated fairly for opportunities within student government.”

The CAC did not immediately respond to the Journal’s request for comment.