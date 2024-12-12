Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Rav Messas & Electric Menorahs

Is it halakhically permitted to recite L’Hadlik Ner (Shel) Hanukkah – To Kindle the Hanukkah Light – over an electric menorah?

In his book Mayim Hayim, Rabbi Yosef Messas not only permits the use of an electric menorah, but writes that it’s arguably the finest way to fulfill the mitzvah of lighting the Hanukkah lights.

Born in Meknes, Morocco, Rabbi Messas was one of the 20th century’s outstanding Sephardic halakhic authorities. He served as the Chief Rabbi of Tlemcen, Algeria, and the Chief Rabbinic Judge (Dayan) in Meknes. In 1964 he made Aliyah, and in 1968 became the Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Haifa, a position he held until his passing in 1974.

“There are three pillars in formulating halakhic rulings,” wrote Rabbi Messas. “Din (Law/Halakha), Sekhel (Intellect/Common Sense), Zman (Time/Context).” A halakhic decisor must know halakha, apply common sense, with full awareness of the era and context of the ruling.

Rabbi Messas’s ruling on electric menorahs is a perfect example of his application of these pillars:

“If it’s about the finest wicks, the halakha says all wicks are permitted, even those which do not produce good light. The ‘wicks’ of electricity are copper wires, which we know will produce excellent light.”

“If you are concerned that the miracle was with olive oil, halakha in Ashkenazi communities already moved away from that by permitting wax candles, stating that ‘wax candles produce clear light like that of oil.’ On Hanukkah, we seek lamps/wicks that are as bright and clear as possible, so that when we place it in the window to publicize the miracle, the lights will be clear and visible. Is there any light more bright and clear than electricity?”

In his book Ner Mitzvah, Rabbi Messas furthers his case and writes that there is nothing intrinsically sacred about olive oil. It was simply the finest light-producing oil of its day – the “electricity” of then. “If there would have been electricity back then, then of course they would have kindled the Temple Menorah with electricity. When the Third Temple will be built, the Temple Menorah will surely be electric” writes Rabbi Messas.

Sure, it somehow feels more “authentic” to kindle the Hanukkah lights with olive oil. Today it’s easier, especially with the pre-fab olive oil in glass. But this ruling makes electric menorahs halakhically permitted for those who prefer to use them.

Furthermore, there are many who mistakenly leave the menorah lit and “step out for a while” or go to sleep. Not a year goes by without a fire in a home on Hanukkah, including the tragic death of a mother and three kids in Brooklyn a few years ago. Homes, and lives, can be saved by applying Rabbi Messas’s ruling.

Din, Sekhel, Zman – an enlightening halakhic philosophy that shines as bright as the Hanukkah lights – oil, candles, and especially electric.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the international director of the Sephardic Educational Center.