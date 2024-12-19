Table for Five: Vayeshev

Gilla Nissan

Teacher of Kabbalah and author of: “Meditations with the Hebrew Letters: A Guide for the Modern Seeker”

Jealousy in Torah. Genesis has several family stories motivated by jealousy: Cain and Abel, Sarah and Hagar, Joseph and his brothers. Each story in Torah stands for a state of mind. Jealousy is a state of mind. It rises when we compare ourselves to others and from there it goes downhill, to hate and even killing. We want things that don’t belong to us. We don’t understand how to handle the inequality of mind and body. We don’t understand divine favoritism. In fact, we are even jealous and compete with God Almighty. Look at all the false gods in human history; Pharoah, Siddhartha, Yeshuah, Japanese rulers and other kings and queens. We try to concretize God all the time. Jealousy is a sign that we forgot our place, how special and unique each of us is, that there is only one like each of us and that we need to be that one because nobody else will or can. When we arrive closer to our true authentic self, jealousy disappears. We realize ourselves; we discover who we are. New life begins. Life worth living. It takes luck and much work to become our true self, where there is no need to compare and try to be someone else. My teacher of spirituality once said, if you really want something that is in another, you will get the whole backpack, not just that particular thing we envy. Our God, Torah teaches, is a jealous God, but that is a very different story.